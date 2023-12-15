Indiana County bank robber caught after pursuit while trying to enter state police car, troopers say

A suspect who Pennsylvania State Police said robbed a bank earlier this week was caught after a police pursuit.

Troopers said a man, later identified as Dylan Robert Clark Rider, 28, from Homer City, entered the S&T Bank at 34 North Main Street in Homer City Borough around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Rider then presented the teller with a note and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to state police. He then fled the scene in a vehicle.

>> State police investigating Indiana County bank robbery; searching for suspect, vehicle

Troopers determined Rider was the suspect and pinpointed the vehicle he used to flee the scene. The car was caught on license plate readers just after the robbery.

On Thursday afternoon, the Wilkinsburg Police Department tried to pull the car over. Rider initially got out of the car, but then got back inside, fled and was unable to be located, according to state police.

That evening, troopers received information that the car was driving east on state Route 22 toward Indiana County. A trooper tried to pull him over but he fled, which initiated a pursuit.

State police said Rider drove in the opposing lane of traffic during the pursuit and hit a state police patrol unit.

Rider eventually stopped the car, got out and ran on foot. Troopers chased him and apprehended him in the area of state Route 119 and Snyder Lane in Burrell Township as he tried to get into a state police patrol unit from the driver’s side door.

Rider has a wallet containing money with the same serial numbers that were logged as money stolen from the S&T Bank robbery, state police said. Rider also had a loaded rifle with a sawed off barrel, black Nike shoes, rubber gloves, a dark blue bandana and a camouflage-colored neck gaiter inside the car.

There were also two drawings inside the vehicle, one of what appeared to be the outside of Rider’s house to outside S&T Bank and one detailed drawing of the inside of the bank, state police said.

Rider is charged with with felony counts of robbery, theft by unlawful taking, criminal attempt (theft by unlawful taking) and receiving stolen property. He’s also facing misdemeanor charges of prohibited offensive weapons, resisting arrest or other law enforcement, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and a summary Vehicle Code violation.

Rider’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

