Indiana County coroner ID's mass shooting victim; investigation ongoing

Oct. 10—INDIANA, Pa. — The Indiana County mass shooting victim pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Jamar Montae Porterfield Herriot Jr., of Homestead, Allegheny County, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr.

An autopsy was performed on Monday along with a toxicology study. The cause of death is pending, the coroner's report said.

However, the manner of death is being ruled a homicide.

Herriot was one of nine people shot around 12:30 a.m. Sunday during a party at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, which is near Indiana University of Pennsylvania's campus and Indiana Area School District.

IUP officials said Herriot isn't and never was a student at the university.

A day after the mass shooting rocked the Indiana County community, authorities are still searching for the cause of the deadly event.

"Our investigation remains active and ongoing today," Pennsylvania State Police wrote Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

That brief post ended with a request that anyone with information contact PSP Troop A, Indiana, at 724-357-1960, and linked to a reward for information on the shooters.

In an effort to encourage the community to come forward, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are offering a combined $15,000 to anyone who can identify what authorities have described as multiple gunmen.

A Monday message to students from IUP officials said the school was operating as scheduled with an enhanced police presence and encouraged anyone with information to contact state police.

The next update will be at noon Tuesday.

Thomas Segar, vice president of student affairs, also released a statement Sunday telling students that supports are available.

"IUP is a community that cares about one another," he wrote. "Your safety and security is our priority, and we continue to look for ways to improve our processes. Because we are a community, we welcome — we need — your help."

The gunfight took place after troopers had already responded to the center for a noise complaint and units were sent to monitor the party due to the crowd size.

Upon arrival, the mounted police heard shots fired inside the building, causing the attendees to stampede out of the facility by any means necessary, according to PSP.

The victims were treated at nearby hospitals in Indiana, Cambria and Allegheny counties, and state police said that two of the injured had been released while the other six were still hospitalized as of Monday — one of whom is an 18-year-old from Chicago, who is in critical condition.

Everyone who was shot — two of whom were IUP students, university officials confirmed — were between the ages of 18 and 23 and, aside from the Chicago resident and another 18-year-old from Florida, lived in Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

It's unclear what led partygoers to begin shooting, but investigators are examining "thousands of pieces of evidence" that include fired shell casings, multiple firearms and cellphones.

The exterior of the Chevy Chase center was a minefield of debris after the incident with shoes, jackets and hats scattered on the lawn and behind the building next to used medical gloves and gauze, plastic cups, broken bottles and other items.

Community members described the facility and its staff as an integral part of the community as they met Sunday evening at the Indiana County Courthouse for a vigil.

During that gathering, they spoke of the need for unity and residents supporting each other as well as the center and surrounding neighborhood in the days and weeks to follow.