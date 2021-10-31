Indiana County man apprehended, charged with drug delivery that caused man's death

Oct. 30—INDIANA, Pa. — An Indiana County man charged with delivering a fatal dose of heroin to another man in 2019 is in jail after being apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Andrew Kirk Rankin, 33, was taken into custody in Indiana County by federal law enforcement officials — after spending nearly two months on the run on drug delivery involving death charges and several other felonies related to the overdose.

At the time those charges were filed, Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr. said that was the first time someone was criminally charged with being responsible for another person's overdose in the county. A two-year investigation that included electronic record searches enabled it to occur.

"The charge of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death is a challenging one to prove," Manzi said in a press release. "Typically, people involved in the drug trade do not leave behind much evidence of who they sell to or where they purchase drugs."

Manzi said investigators were able to obtain evidence of conversations between Rankin and the overdose victim about an agreement to sell the drug. Later, attempts were made to sell stamp bags of the drug to other people with the same personalized markings on the heroin the deceased Indiana County man used.

Rankin was arraigned before on-call Magistrate Robert Bell Sr. and transported to Indiana County Jail in lieu of $100,00 bail.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10, online court documents showed Saturday.