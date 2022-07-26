Indiana County man charged with corruption of minors, accused of sexual assault of 3 young girls

An Indiana County man accused of sexual assault of three young girls is facing charges.

William C. Rodkey, 68, of Blairsville, was arraigned on a felony count of corruption of minors and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and indecent exposure.

The alleged incidents happened at various locations in East Wheatfield Township from 2009 to 2021, according to state police.

On May 3, 2022, State police were assigned to investigate a child welfare report of possible incidents of sexual assault of three young girls. Following the investigation and interviews with the girls, police determined that the incidents started in 2009 and the victims were 10 years old or younger at the time. The victims told police that Rodkey is alleged to have exposed himself and/or had indecent contact with them.

Rodkey’s bail has been set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug.10 at 9:45 a.m.

This investigation is ongoing and troopers encourage anyone with additional information to contact Tpr. Mathias Schmotzer at 724-357-1960.

