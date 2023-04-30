Indiana County man jailed, accused of firing shotgun toward others

Apr. 30—An Indiana County man was arrested Saturday night, charged with firing a shotgun toward others outside his Green Township home.

State police charged Shane Turenchalk, 37, of Dixonville with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness.

No injuries were reported in the incident that began at about 7:45 p.m. as police investigated a domestic dispute along Route 403 Highway North.

Police said Turenchalk engaged in a verbal argument with a female, who then left the scene. According to police, Turenchalk fired a shot from a 16-gauge shotgun toward other residents behind his house before entering the residence.

Route 403 was closed to traffic as troopers established a perimeter around the house and told Turenchalk to come out.

He was holding a beer can when he came out of the home shortly before 10 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Turenchalk was arraigned Sunday before District Judge Susanne Steffee and was placed in the Indiana County Jail after failing to post $5,000 bail, according to court documents. He faces a May 16 preliminary hearing.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .