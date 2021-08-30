Indiana County man killed by DUI driver, state police say

Aug. 30—State police say a drunk driver struck and killed a 52-year-old Indiana County man who was riding his lawn tractor, cutting grass.

Douglas Dalessio of West Mahoning, near Smicksburg, was flown from the scene of the 5:29 p.m. crash Friday along the 1300 block of Barnard Road, according to state police in Punxsutawney.

Dalessio was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh where he was pronounced dead of multiple injuries about two hours later, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office.

Trooper Seth Moore reported Joshua J. Brink, 32, of Smicksburg, was arrested after the hit-and-run crash and arraigned Saturday on multiple criminal charges. He was arrested on counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, careless driving, causing the death of a person while not properly licensed, DUI and reckless driving.

Moore said in police reports that Brink was northbound on Barnhard Road in his 2011 Chevrolet Equinox when he drove off the east side of the road and overcorrected, driving off the west side of the road. Police said Brink then drove up a small embankment and hit Dalessio, who was on his lawn tractor cutting grass.

Brink's vehicle came to a stop in some nearby bushes, police said.

Moore alleges in court documents that Brink's blood alcohol level was above .02 percent or more than twice the legal limit for DUI in Pennsylvania.

Brink was ordered held in the Indiana County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .