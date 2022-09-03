Indiana County man pleads guilty in sex assault of minor

Sep. 2—A Smicksburg man has pleaded guilty to charges related to the sexual assault of a minor.

Michael Stiles, 54, is charged with statutory sexual assault as well as involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with and indecent assault and aggravated indecent assault of a child under 16 years old.

The victim reported being assaulted on several occasions, according to Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi.

State police charged Stiles on April 14 after he admitted portions of the victim's claims in a phone conversation with investigators, Manzi said.

Stiles was arrested without incident and has since been in the Indiana County Jail, unable to post bail set at $100,000 by District Judge Christopher S. Welch.

Stiles is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 7 before Indiana County Judge Michael T. Clark.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .