Indiana County man previously reported missing found murdered in remote wooded area

A man who was reported missing out of Indiana County has been found dead and his death has been ruled a homicide.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was found dead in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township on Oct. 22 around 4 a.m.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. responded to the scene and ruled Garreffa’s death as a homicide, police said.

Police said he was reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township home on Oct. 20. Police said it’s been determined he died that day at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said that after an extensive investigation, it’s been determined that Garreffa was kidnapped and then killed on Oct. 20.

According to police, all suspects in the investigation have been identified and taken into custody. There’s no danger to the public.

Assisting agencies include the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County Coroner’s Office, Ebensburg Borough Police Department, City of Johnstown Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

An autopsy was scheduled for Oct. 24 to determine Garreffa’s cause of death, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as appropriate, police said.

