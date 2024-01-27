Indiana County man sentenced to prison on child porn charges

An Indiana County man was sentenced to several years in prison on child pornography charges.

Jeffrey Allen Sink, 57, from Commodore, was sentenced to five years in prison, five years of supervised release and restitution of $2,000 for possessing material depicting the exploitation of minors, the Department of Justice said.

According to officials, the charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by Homeland Security Investigations Pittsburgh in Feb. 18. The investigation revealed that Sink, a convicted sex offender, was getting child sexual abuse material from a mobile communication app.

In March 2018, Sink admitted to investigators that he used the internet to obtain child pornography. Agents saw photos and videos on his devices, including his cell phone, officials said.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, the Department of Justice said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Do Stanley Cups contain lead? Company responds to social media claims Springdale woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of 5-year-old daughter Local charity asking for help to send mother with terminal brain cancer to Disney World with her son VIDEO: Pittsburgh Regional Transit to reduce service on over 20 routes, ‘T’ lines next month DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts