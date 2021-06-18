Indiana County man's body found in Kiski woods

Jun. 18—A report of a suspicious vehicle at a Kiski car wash lead to the discovery of a man's body Thursday, according to township police.

Police said they got a call shortly after 7:30 a.m. about a vehicle at the Apollo Car Wash on Route 56 just outside of Apollo.

Police determined a man from Indiana County drove the vehicle and abandoned it there the day before. Video footage from the car wash showed the man walk into the nearby woods.

Police and firefighters, including police dogs from Gilpin and the Armstrong County Sheriff's Department, searched the woods. The man was found deceased in a wooded area along Route 56.

The Armstrong County Coroner will release the man's name and how he died after his family is notified, police said.

