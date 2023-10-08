Indiana County mass shooting: 1 killed, at least 7 hurt during party at community center

One person is dead and at least seven others are hurt after a shooting, and nobody is in custody yet, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

PHOTOS: Pennsylvania State Police investigate mass shooting in Indiana County

The shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. Sunday morning at Chevy Chase Community Center on North 5th Avenue in White Township, State Police say. When authorities arrived, Channel 11 learned people were running from the community center.

State Police say the shooting happened during a private party of college-aged students inside the community center. The event was not sanctioned by the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which is hosting homecoming festivities this weekend.

Two of the people shot are in very serious condition. Channel 11 is working to learn the conditions of the other victims. The name and age of the person who died has not been released.

State Police tell Channel 11 they believe there are more victims, but don’t have an exact number yet. Police are also still trying to determine how many shooters were involved.

Troopers urge anyone with information to immediately contact Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man dead after crash on Route 22 in Murrysville Man dies after crashing vehicle while drag racing at Keystone Raceway Keanu Reeves stops by Pittsburgh coffee shop VIDEO: Jewish community in Pittsburgh stands in solidarity with Israelis following deadly terrorist attack DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts