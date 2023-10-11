Indiana County mass shooting: Several shot at party were not intended targets, state police say

Pennsylvania state police said the mass shooting at a party near Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s campus left several people who were not intended targets injured.

PHOTOS: Pennsylvania State Police investigate mass shooting in Indiana County

According to state police, investigators believe shots may have been fired after a confrontation between several people inside the building. It’s not known at this time if these people were invited guests to the party.

State police also said people not involved in the confrontation were hit by gunfire.

Jamar Montae Porterfield Herriot, 22, from Homestead, was identified as the person killed in the shooting. Eight others, aged 18 to 23, were injured.

An 18-year-old from Chicago is still listed in critical condition but is expected to survive. The other victims were last reported in stable condition and have been treated and released.

At this time, state police have not released anymore information on potential gunmen except they believe there is more than one.

If you do know any information, there is a $15,000 reward for an arrest.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, www.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.

