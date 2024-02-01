Indiana County mother accused of smothering her infant son, staging a cover-up

An Indiana County mother is facing homicide charges in the death of her 9-month-old baby boy.

According to police, Patricia Hullenbaugh, 21, was arrested while on the job at the White Township Lowe’s, smothered her son and staged a scene to cover it up.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to an Indiana home on Jan. 6 for reports of an unresponsive infant.

There, Hullenbaugh told police “she placed the [baby] in his crib [...] to take a nap” and later “found him hanging partially outside the crib, with his face down on the mattress of the crib.”

The baby was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital where he died five days later.

According to the complaint, police conducted multiple interviews and re-enactments with the boy’s parents. On Jan. 24, police say Hullenbaugh admitted she had “applied pressure with the blanket to [the baby’s] face/head area, and when she took it off, [the baby] was not breathing.”

The complaint goes on to say she “panicked and placed [the baby] between the slats to cover up what she did.”

Police also say Hullenbaugh admitted to waiting 15 minutes before waking up the baby’s father and calling for help.

Channel 11 spoke to shoppers at the Lowe’s where Hullenbaugh was arrested.

“It’s traumatic. I mean, everybody is going to be damaged in the wake of this whole situation. I can’t even imagine how wounded that family is going to be for the rest of their lives,” one man said.

The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office has a press conference scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m.

