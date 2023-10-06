Indiana County murder case involving 7 defendants from Johnstown rescheduled, court officials say

Oct. 6—INDIANA, Pa. — Court dates for seven adults and one juvenile accused of killing Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, of Indiana County, last year are being rescheduled to allow attorneys more time to prepare, authorities said Friday.

All face homicide charges in the Oct. 20, 2022, stabbing death of Garreffa, whose body was found in a remote wooded area in Brush Valley Township.

Taylyn Nashel Edwards, 18; Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18; Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; Thomas Alan Rivera, 20; Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18; and Harmony Rhyne Hayward, 15 — all of Johnstown — and Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21, of Indiana, were schedule to appear in Indiana County Court on Friday.

The court proceeding was for defendants to request a jury trial, enter a plea or request a continuance. The criminal cases are rescheduled at the request of defense attorneys.

State police criminal investigators alleged that a group of people arrived on Oct. 20 at Garreffa's grandmother's home in Buffington Township and led Garreffa to a waiting red Dodge Caravan.

Garreffa had a verbal dispute earlier that day with Buchkoski, who "bore ill will" toward him, troopers said.

Garreffa died from multiple sharp wounds and blunt-force trauma, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman said.