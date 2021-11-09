Indiana County shooting investigation leads police to fugitive

Nov. 9—SEWARD — An investigation into an East Wheatfield Township shooting incident Oct 30 led police to a felon who had had active warrants for his arrest, state police said.

In a release to media, state police said a window that was damaged in an Plantation Road shooting turned out to be accidental.

But one of the individuals involved, Kevin Cooper Jr., 31, is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his criminal record.

Cooper also had "multiple active warrants" for his arrest, leading police to take him into custody and lodge him in Indiana County Jail.

Multiple firearms involved in the incident were also seized, police wrote.