Indiana County teacher facing child porn charges

A teacher in the Homer-Center School District in Indiana County is facing child porn charges.

Charles Kirkland, 31, is charged with felony child pornography, disseminating photo/film of child sex acts, criminal use of communication facility.

State police received a Cyber Tipline Report through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a release from the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Google reported suspected child pornography videos on a user’s account. The DA’s office said investigators identified the videos, and traced them back to Kirkland.

State troopers reported that some, if not all of the videos, depicted children under the age of 18, according to the DA’s office.

Search warrants led police to Kirkland’s home in Derry Township, where he was arrested.

Kirkland was arraigned Mondy and released on $10,000 unsecured bond. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 21.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Police: Stepfather shot by 16-year-old near Washington County business 1 killed, 3 treated for injuries in downtown Pittsburgh high rise fire Recall alert: Jeep recalls nearly 63K Wranglers VIDEO: Mother of local victim killed in Lockerbie bombing speaks out after arrest made over 30 years later DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts