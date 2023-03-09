Indiana County woman charged for stealing over $20,000 from 88-year-old woman

An Indiana woman is facing charges after police said she stole over $20,000 from an 88-year-old woman while acting as her caregiver.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jacqueline Elise Caylor, 35, stole $23,400 from the victim.

On Dec. 8, 2022, the victim’s family became suspicious of multiple transactions made from the victim’s bank account and filed a police report.

It was also reported to police that Caylor was hired as the victim’s caregiver about a year prior.

According to police, between June 10 and Oct. 4, 2022, multiple checks belonging to the victim were made out to Caylor without her permission and her credit card was used for numerous purchases that she didn’t authorize.

During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed on the victim’s bank account.

Caylor is charged with felony counts of unlawful taking, identity theft, access device fraud, receiving stolen property and forgery.

Caylor’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 25 at 1:15 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

State trooper hit, several people charged after large fight at Rivers Casino 2 men shot, killed inside Uniontown bar identified No signs of foul play: Authorities give update on businessman found dead rolled in carpet VIDEO: Allegheny County Council takes step in potentially reopening Shuman Juvenile Detention Center DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts