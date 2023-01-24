Indiana County woman identified as victim in 1987 fatal crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Pennsylvania State Police identified a woman who died in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in 1987.

According to police, 26-year-old Linda Jean McClure was a passenger in a semi truck that crashed near mile marker 119.4 heading east in Somerset County on Oct. 22.

The semi truck caught fire after hitting another tractor-trailer’s fuel tank.

Both McClure, from Indiana, Pennsylvania, and her driver were killed in the crash. While police immediately identified the driver as a California man, McClure remained unknown despite multiple attempts to identify her.

In August 2022, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission agreed to pay for forensic genetic genealogy DNA testing, police said.

When McClure was identified, police got in contact with her family. They told investigators that they last talked with McClure in the late 1980s. She was never reported missing.

“There were many obstacles in this case but none that deterred the outcome,” said Commander of PSP Area II Major Michael Carroll. “I commend the troopers who remained dedicated to their duty and ultimately brought closure to this case.”

“The Pennsylvania Turnpike is pleased we were able to support the State Police on this cold case,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “We hope that this revelation provides long overdue comfort to Ms. McClure’s family.”

