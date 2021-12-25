Indiana County woman sentenced to up to 5 years in prison on heroin plea

Dec. 24—An Indiana County woman has been sentenced to serve up to 5 years in state prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver or sell less than a gram of heroin.

Senior Indiana County Judge William J. Martin imposed the 2- to 5-year sentence Thursday on Lori Wisor, 50, of Black Lick.

The drug-related charge stemmed from a Jan. 26 incident in Burrell Township, Indiana County, according to court documents.

State police were investigating allegations of a domestic assault when they found Wisor in possession of heroin "packaged in a manner consistent with selling drugs," according to Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi.

Wisor admitted to possessing the drugs and "explained how she used baking soda to 'cut' the drugs and increase the amount she is able to sell," Manzi said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .