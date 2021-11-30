WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana Department of Correction's chief legal counsel finds himself suspected of driving while intoxicated after the IU-Purdue football game.

Purdue police arrested Robert D. Bugher, 61, 5162 Atherton N. Drive, Indianapolis, about 7 p.m. Saturday at the northwest recreational field, which was being used for parking, Purdue police Capt. Song Kang said.

As Bugher drove into the parking area about 6:50 p.m. Saturday, an officer from an outside agency suspected Bugher might be impaired. That officer summoned a Purdue officer, who tested Bugher, Kang said.

Bugher's blood-alcohol content tested just above the legal limit of .08 percent, Kang said, adding that Bugher cooperated with officers.

Purdue police booked Bugher into the Tippecanoe County Jail about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Bugher posted bond on Sunday and was released, according to jail records.

The Journal & Courier emailed and left voicemail messages for Bugher seeking comment about the arrest. He did not respond.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Indiana Department of Correction's attorney suspected of driving drunk