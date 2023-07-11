Indiana deputy dies after being attacked by inmate trying to escape custody

An Indiana deputy is dead after he was allegedly killed by an inmate Monday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate, Orlando Mitchell, attacked Deputy John Drum as they were driving back to prison from the hospital.

Mitchell then took control of the van and crashed it.

Investigators were able to get him back into custody.

Drum, 61, was taken to the hospital where he was later announced dead, according to CBS.

Another deputy was injured while taking Mitchell into custody, CBS said.

“This isn’t his first-time violent act in this community so we will remember that he should be held accountable in court,” Sheriff Kerry Forestal said.

Deputy Durm is survived by his wife, four children and his parents.



