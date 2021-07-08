Indiana detective fatally shot in 'ambush' while working at FBI office

Elisha Fieldstadt
·1 min read

An Indiana police officer serving on an FBI task force was fatally shot in the line of duty Wednesday afternoon, according to the FBI and the department he served with for three decades.

Detective Greg Ferency, was "ambushed" outside the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute, about 75 miles west of Indianapolis, the FBI said in a statement.

Ferency, a 30-year veteran with the Terre Haute Police Department, was killed while assigned to the FBI task force on behalf of the department, police said. He had served as a federal task forced officer since 2010.

The suspect in the shooting was shot by an FBI agent and taken to a nearby hospital, according to the FBI, which is investigating the case. A motive has not been made public. Officials planned to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.

"Please keep the Ferency family in your prayers," the police statement said. "Thank you for all of the kind emails, posts, and calls. It is truly appreciated."

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said Wednesday that Ferency was the third Terre Haute police officer to be killed in the line of duty in 10 years.

"I don't know when this is going to stop," Carter said, according to NBC affiliate WTHR.

Residents watched Wednesday night as police held a procession in Ferency's honor, driving by in patrol cars with their lights flashing, WTHR reported.

"The tragic events that unfolded today are senseless," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. "Our heart breaks for Detective Greg Ferency's family, loved ones and those who served with him every day protecting the residents of the Wabash Valley."

