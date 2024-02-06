Indiana elections chief cites 'fraud' reports, but local clerks say nothing suspicious here

EVANSVILLE — Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales sent out a news release this week that his office was "closely monitoring reports of attempted candidate petition signature fraud coming from county election offices."

The news release states "a handful" of offices reported those issues. The Courier & Press reached out to Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Gibson, Spencer and Pike counties and were told there had been no issues with candidate petition signatures in those counties.

Morales' press secretary Lindsey Eaton told the Courier & Press they would not comment further when asked which counties the department was investigating.

"We will not comment further while counties are still verifying petitions and the police are following up on reports of suspicious signatures," she said.

The filing deadline for candidates to be on the ballot for the May 7 primary election is Friday.

According to the state election division, "to qualify for the May primary election in 2024, Democratic and Republican candidates for U.S. President, U.S. Senator, and governor must collect at least 500 certified signatures of registered voters in each of Indiana’s nine Congressional districts, for a minimum number of 4,500 signatures statewide"

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Has any fraud been reported by Indiana county clerks?