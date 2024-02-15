These Indiana employers were rated among the best places to work by their workers

Steady employment and a positive work culture can determine where college graduates and others seeking a place to land end up living. And Indiana has some of the best large and mid-size employers in the United States.

According to recent studies by Forbes, some of the best opportunities for work at a mid-size or large company are right here in the state of Indiana.

What are Indiana's best large employers?

Some Indiana-based companies made the Forbes list of America’s best large employers. The study, in partnership with Statista, surveyed employees of U.S. companies with more than 5,000 workers, asking them to rate the company and if they would recommend working there to others.

Survey responses were tallied to produce the overall score for each company. Of the 600 organizations included on the list with the highest scores, three Indiana companies were in the top 50, with ten making the list in total.

Indiana’s best large employers are as follows:

No. 20: University of Notre Dame, Education, 1824

No. 36: Community Health Network, Healthcare and Social Services, 1976

No. 47: Purdue University, Education, 1869

No. 55: Steel Dynamics, Engineering, Manufacturing, 1993

No. 203: Roche Holding, Drugs & Biotechnology, 1896

No. 336: Cummins, Engineering, Manufacturing, 1919

No. 369: Subaru-Indiana Automotive, Automotive and Suppliers, 1987

No. 449: Lilly, Drugs & Biotechnology, 1876

No. 461: Zimmer Biomet, Health Care Equipment & Services, 1927

No. 543: NiSource, Utilities, 1847

What are Indiana's best mid-size employers?

Forbes' list of America’s best mid-size employers considered organizations with 1,000 to 5,000 employees, and study respondents were asked to rate their employer and if they’d recommend it to others. A sample size of more than 170,000 U.S.-based workers in American companies helped to produce the overall scores of the top 400 mid-size organizations.

Indiana’s best mid-size employers are as follows:

No. 18: Noblesville Schools, Education, 1887

No. 22: Hendricks Regional Health, Healthcare and Social Services, 1962

No. 77: Barnes & Thornburg, Professional Services, 1982

No. 118: KAR Global, Business Services & Supplies, 2006

No. 145: BMWC Constructors, Oil & Gas, Mining and Chemicals, 1955

No. 275: Old National Bank, Baking and Financial Services, 1834

No. 325: Executive Management Services, Business Services & Supplies, 1989

No. 351: Allied Solutions, Insurance, 1987

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: These Indiana companies were ranked among the best employers in the nation