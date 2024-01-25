Indiana Farm Bureau Women's Leadership Committee member elected to AFBF Committee

Jan. 25—SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. — Indiana Farm Bureau's District 8 Women's Leadership Committee representative Mindy Orschell was recently elected to the American Farm Bureau Federation Women's Leadership Committee board for her first term at the 2024 AFBF National Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The women's leadership program engages women with the training and education they need to become powerful advocates for modern agriculture.

Orschell, of Brookville, Indiana, will represent the Midwest Region, which is composed of 12 states, including Indiana.

Orschell also serves as District 8 education and outreach coordinator for Indiana Farm Bureau, where she represents INFB members in Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Johnson, Rush, Shelby and Union counties.

Orschell and her husband, Greg, along with their children, farm corn, soybeans and hay in Franklin County. They also have a cow-calf operation and sell freezer beef.

Orschell's current term on the AFBF WLC board runs through January 2026.

For more information on Women's Leadership programming through AFBF, visit https://www.fb.org/programs/womens-leadership-program/.

Learn more at INFB.org.