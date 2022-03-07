Indiana farmers watch Russia-Ukraine conflict as crop, fertilizer markets remain volatile

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is already reverberating across Indiana as uncertainty mounts over the flow of commodities Hoosier farmers need to feed livestock and grow crops.

The instability in markets created by the fighting extends from fertilizer to grain and spells both good and bad news for farmers.

Russian and Ukrainian exports of grain and fertilizer are likely to fall, driving up global costs, so Indiana’s farmers could spend more on fertilizers. But they may see higher prices for their corn, soybean and wheat harvests.

More: Indiana lawmakers vote to sanction Russian-owned businesses after attack on Ukraine

Either way, those cost increases will eventually show up at the checkout line of grocery stores as food prices rise, too.

"The volatility has just been crazy," said Jonathan Sparks, a Hancock County farmer who is on the board of directors for the Indiana Farm Bureau.

Grain crop supplies may decline

While increasing oil prices might be top of mind for most people, Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of fertilizers, wheat and corn.

Some commercial ports and commodities in the northern Black Sea already have come to a standstill. That means grain crops and fertilizer supplies that Indiana farmers use in their barns and fields are not moving and prices could increase.

A combine operator harvests soybeans in Madison County in this Star photo from 2006. As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, imported crop and fertilizer markets remain uncertain.

Russia also is the largest exporter of wheat in the world, accounting f about 20% of the market share, said Michael Langemeier, associate director for the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University. Ukraine is another large wheat exporter with about 10% of the share.

Being such large players, the Russia-Ukraine conflict will disrupt the wheat market and global prices will respond.

Wheat prices will be stronger with less stock on the market, Langemeier said, which will be positive for the American growers. While most of Indiana’s agriculture is focused on corn and soybeans, there are about 300,000 acres of wheat fields in the southern part of the state.

Story continues

More: Indiana outbreak of bird flu grows, an additional 26,000 turkeys to be killed from virus

Ukraine is also a large corn exporter, representing about 14% of the market share. But the country’s ports are not open, Langemeier said, which is a huge disruption to that market.

“It’s not as big a disruption as wheat,” he said. But “the longer this goes on, the more worries there are that Ukraine is not going to plant its crop in a timely fashion.”

Commodity markets have two trading sessions: one during the day and the other overnight.

"The night they actually started the war, the green market was insane," said Sparks, who owns a farm in Hancock County.

Farmers trying to maneuver crops into the market and maximize income this year will face some big challenges due to the unpredictability, Sparks said.

"Commodity markets don't like uncertainty and there's a lot of uncertainty going on with Russia and Ukraine," he said.

Bob White, director of national government relations at the Indiana Farm Bureau, said he has friends in Ukraine who are farmers. He said the primary worry for at least one of them is not getting spring crops planted, which could add to longer-term impacts.

More: Winter farmers markets you should check out around Indianapolis

“He’s out on a farm in a rural area and he can hear the war occasionally, but it’s not close enough to him to be worried. He is worried about planting his crop, though” White said. “During the war they don’t know what is going to happen. If they can’t get cash flow, they may lose the farm.”

Eventually, these market disruptions will lead to higher food prices — both for animals and humans.

“We’ve seen it go up quite a bit and it’s likely they’ll go up more before this is all over — specifically, products that use corn and wheat,” White said. “That’s always passed on to the consumer. Kellogg’s and other companies, they’ll have to pay more for their input prices and pass along that cost to the consumer.”

More: What Indiana Congressional members are saying about the Russian attack on Ukraine

Last year, Indiana farmers produced 1.03 billion bushels of corn, up 5% from 2020. Each bushel is about 56 pounds. A bushel went for around $5.45 last year, and as of late February, the cost is up to $6.92 a bushel.

There is a chance U.S. farmers will have an opportunity for more exports this year because of the Russian and Ukrainian markets closing off, Sparks said.

"The market could see the greatest increase in demand from Ukrainians not being able to raise crops," he said. "It all affects the world's supply and demand and ultimately that trickles back to our prices."

Fertilizer prices continue to rise

While Indiana farmers may be able to sell crops for a better price, they may see higher input prices since Russia and Ukraine also export necessary fertilizer.

Russia is a prime exporter of fertilizer for the U.S., White said, and the sanctions imposed on the country will lead to higher prices.

“Russia will be selling to China and we won’t be importing any of that fertilizer from this point in time," White said. "That avenue's been shut down.”

Scrub Hub: Does lightning help fertilize Indiana's corn and soy crops?

The war has exacerbated high fertilizer prices, White said, as tariffs and increased supply and demand problems had already driven up costs. In July and August last year, countries in the Southern hemisphere planted more acreage than normal, putting a strain on the fertilizer supply. Then in November, Hurricane Ida disrupted nitrogen processing plants on the Gulf Coast.

“It hindered the whole supply," White said. "It was total chaos for the fertilizer market.”

To make nitrogen for fertilizer, manufacturers use natural gas, Sparks said. In Europe, that supply normally flows from Russia into Germany. As the conflict continues and the supply is shut off, higher gas prices could lead to higher nitrogen costs.

While nitrogen and phosphorus make up a large chunk of U.S. fertilizer, they are readily made in the states. Potassium — or potash — however, is imported, Langemeier said.

About 90% of the potash used in the U.S. is imported, he said. But most of that comes from Canada.

“It’s pretty widely used in the Corn Belt for corn and soybean products,” Langemeier said. “A large portion comes from Canada, but there is a portion from Russia and Belarus.”

Scrub Hub: Is Indiana in the middle of a snow drought?

There could be disruptions to the potash supply coming out of Russia and Belarus, but Langemeier said most Indiana farmers apply it in their fields in the fall so the 2022 crops won't be majorly affected.

“We’re probably looking at some tighter supplies this fall and into next year because of the disruption in the Black Sea region, but thank goodness Canada is a major supplier,” he said. “Perhaps Canada can supply the potash we’ll need this spring.”

Karl Schneider is an environment reporter at IndyStar. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com and follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk.

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana farmers see market volatility ahead during Russian invasion