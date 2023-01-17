Indiana father arrested on live TV after toddler son appears on security camera with handgun

An Indiana father was arrested after his young son appeared on television over the weekend waving a gun around as he wandered about their apartment building in nothing but a diaper.

The disturbing video was initially captured by Ring surveillance cameras at a complex in Beech Grove, a city located on the border of Indianapolis, WTHR reported. It shows a toddler playing with a firearm, and at one point, even pulling the trigger in the hallway of the apartment building.

His father, Shane Osborne, 45, was arrested and charged with child neglect in connection with the incident. He’s expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

The surveillance footage and Osborne’s subsequent arrest was aired Saturday on “On Patrol: Live,” a reality television show documenting police efforts and responses across the nation. The cameras were rolling when officers arrived at the Beech Grove apartment building to investigate reports from neighbors about a boy with a firearm. They found a 9mm gun at the scene with 15 rounds in the magazine, but no rounds in the gun’s chamber, according to the police report.

Osborne initially denied owning the gun, claiming it belonged to his cousin, police told Buzzfeed News. He also told officers he’d been sick and was unaware his son got outside of their apartment unit.

Beech Grove mayor Dennis Buckley said in a statement he was “mortified” by the incident and is “so thankful that no one was hurt, especially the young child.”

“I ask that the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office work tirelessly to secure charges and a conviction against the responsible parties, with maximum penalties,” he said. “Society shouldn’t accept anything less.”