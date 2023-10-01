Indiana fires offensive coordinator following 27-point loss to unbeaten Maryland

Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Indiana Hoosiers coach Tom Allen fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell on Sunday, less than 24 hours after yet another dismal offensive performance in Saturday’s 44-17 loss at unbeaten Maryland.

Allen said Rod Carey, the program's quality control coach since 2022, will take over play-calling duties.

Bell has been under fire each of the past three weeks for his play-calling — and the Hoosiers' poor productivity.

They were shut out in the first half against Louisville in Week 3, then blew a chance to force overtime on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line after rallying from a 21-point deficit. Against Akron last week, Indiana (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten) needed four overtimes to win the game. And on Saturday, the team managed just 206 yards and one field goal before finally scoring touchdowns on the final two drives.

“I felt we need a new direction on the offensive side of the ball,” Allen said in a statement released by the athletic department. “Rod brings a wealth of experience and success along with a familiarity with our personnel. I wish Walt and his family the best moving forward and thank him for his contributions to our program.”

Bell went 2-23 in three seasons as the head coach at Massachusetts before joining the Hoosiers in 2022.

Carey is 64-50 as head coach at Northern Illinois and Temple, earning seven bowl bids from 2012-21.

The Hoosiers have a bye this week. It's the second straight season Allen has made a midseason coaching change. Last October, Allen fired offensive line coach Darren Hiller.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll