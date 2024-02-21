Indiana girl, 5, dies after hole collapses on the beach during family vacation in Florida

While on vacation in Florida, a girl from Indiana died after a hole she was digging with her brother at a beach collapsed on them both, multiple outlets reported.

Here's what we know.

What happened?

Emergency officials in Broward County, Florida, received a call shortly after 3 p.m. that a 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were trapped in the sand in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, according to a Wednesday release from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue also reported to the scene, located on Florida's east coast north of Miami.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokesperson Sandra King told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the two children were digging a hole approximately 5 to 6 feet deep when it collapsed. The boy was buried to his chest and the girl was completely buried under the boy, King told the Sentinel.

Investigators on the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla., take photos of the scene of a sand collapse on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. A young girl was buried in sand and died Tuesday when a deep hole she was digging with a little boy collapsed on them both at a south Florida beach, authorities said.

The children trapped in the sand were visiting from Indiana

The girl and her brother were visiting the area on vacation with their parents from Indiana, BSO said.

Many bystanders tried to help them out of sand pit

Cell phone footage obtained by WTVJ-Ch. 6 of the moments after the hole collapsed show at least 10 bystanders rushing to the scene to try to dig the children out.

Both children were taken to hospitals

Both children were taken to hospitals for treatment, according to BSO. Later that day, the girl was pronounced dead.

"Our hearts are heavy in LBTS today after learning two children were trapped in the sand," the city of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea wrote in a statement on their website. "We are doing everything we can to support our first responders."

The incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Hole in Florida beach collapses, buries 2 children from Indiana; 1 dies