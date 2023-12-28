Indiana gives $18.1M to employers assisting staff with childcare. Here's who made the list

Children play act with cutouts at Carmel Clay Edu-Care, Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Clay Middle School. The district offers childcare for its employees.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday $18.1 million in grants to 64 employers to create or expand childcare offerings for their employees.

“This effort harnesses the combined efforts of businesses, community groups, and schools that want to support working Hoosiers’ careers and our youngest learners across the state,” Holcomb said in a statement.

The lack of affordable childcare is a major barrier for Hoosier families when considering jobs. That has become a problem for employers, from businesses to nonprofits and schools, struggling to retain and attract employees. Nearly half of employers said hiring and retention is their top challenge, according to a recent Indiana Chamber of Commerce survey.

Thirty-three employers plan to provide on-site child care for employees, 13 will offer some money for employees to pay for childcare and the rest will offer other programs to ease the challenge of finding childcare.

“Birth to age 5 are the most critical in a person’s life, and now more of our next generation will receive early education that is crucial to their brain and social development,” said Courtney Penn, director of FSSA's Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning, in a statement.

Here are the Marion County employers who received this grant:

Northeast Indianapolis Community Service Corp.

SFI Risk Services

Jackson Oil & Solvents, Inc.

Victory College Prep

ATATJ Personal Care Services LLC

United Way of Central Indiana

Indiana Association for Home & Hospice Care

Franklin Township Community School Corporation

For a full statewide list, see here.

