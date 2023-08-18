Indiana GOP chair Kyle Hupfer to step down

Indiana GOP chair Kyle Hupfer, a former general counsel of the Republican National Committee who ran unsuccessfully for RNC co-chair earlier this year, plans to step down from his post, POLITICO has learned.

Hupfer, who served six and a half years and four election cycles in the role at the behest of term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb, led the Indiana GOP to remarkable heights, including securing more than 90 percent of all county-elected offices across the state, a new record, on top of a record 19 mayoral offices flipping to Republicans. He also chartered the Indiana Republican Diversity Leadership Series, which trains and equips Black and brown GOP leaders. He will leave his position after the state GOP’s central committee picks his successor.

Hupfer’s exit comes as he is widely rumored to join the gubernatorial campaign of former Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, who on Thursday entered a crowded 2024 GOP gubernatorial primary that includes Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Fort Wayne developer Eric Doden and former Attorney General Curtis Hill.

“The Indiana Republican Party is strong,” Hupfer said in a statement first shared with POLITICO. “And I believe that if we continue to deliver results that matter, Hoosiers will continue to place their trust in us and elect and reelect Republicans long into the future,” he added.

Hupfer didn’t immediately announce his next steps.