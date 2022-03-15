Indiana Gov. Holcomb signs bill establishing new electronic monitoring standards

Gov. Eric Holcomb last week signed a bill that establishes new electronic monitoring standards for agencies tracking people who are awaiting trial and serving post-conviction sentences in Indiana.

The new law, SEA 9, will require local supervising agencies across the state to create back-up verification methods to confirm the location of someone whose monitor goes offline for unexplained reasons. It also calls for those agencies to establish their own ratios regarding how many individuals an employee can track at once.

Under the law, employees must notify a supervising agency within 15 minutes if someone's monitor is removed, enters an area where the person is not allowed to be or loses connection without a supervisor being able to verify the person's location. Law enforcement officials must also be notified, according to the measure, as well as any alleged victims of the person being tracked.

The bill was part of a package of measures aimed at curbing violent crime in Indianapolis and Marion County. Much of the legislation was written in response to recent reports of people on pre-trial release later being accused of committing violent acts.

Led by Sen. Kyle Walker, R-Lawrence, Senate Bill 9 received bipartisan support in both chambers, passing the Senate on a 46-1 vote and the House on a vote of 85-2.

Some lawmakers in committee highlighted portions of the legislation that relaxed punishments for juveniles accused of tampering with their electronic monitors. While adults accused of purposefully interfering with a monitor can be charged with felony escape, monitored juveniles under the law will only be cited for a status offense.

Beginning in 2023, monitoring agencies will be required to submit quarterly reports detailing the number of people being monitored, how many monitored people are assigned to each employee and the number of monitor malfunctions an agency has experienced to their local Judicial Reinvestment Advisory Council.

Where the other bills stand

Other measures from the original package of bills targeting Marion County crime also have made their way to Holcomb's desk.

House Bill 1300, which includes language from the dead Senate Bill 8, is on its way to the governor after the House and Senate last week approved changes made in conference committee.

If signed into law, the legislation would, among other things, prevent charitable bail organizations from bailing out anyone charged with a violent crime in Indiana, as well as anyone with a past conviction for a violent crime who is charged with any new felony.

Senate Bill 7, which aims to create a formal partnership between law enforcement agencies in downtown Indianapolis, landed on the governor's desk Monday.

Legislators in conference committee last week added language to the bill from the dead Senate Bill 10, which would create a pilot grant program for law enforcement agencies to target certain high-crime areas in Marion County. The bill would allocate up to $500,000 in General Assembly appropriations and donations per fiscal year to the fund, to be administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Holcomb has until March 21 to act on that measure.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana crime bills: Holcomb signs electronic monitoring standards