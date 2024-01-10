Indiana governor candidate Q&A: Fort Wayne entrepreneur Eric Doden

Eric Doden, a business entrepreneur from Fort Wayne who helmed the Indiana Economic Development Corporation during Mike Pence's governorship, said he knew that if he was going to run for governor, he'd have to start as soon as possible to get his name out there and build relationships.

That's why he was the first in the crowded 2024 race to start a campaign ― in May 2021, three years ahead of the primary.

After his stint at the IEDC, Doden served three years as CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc., Allen County's business chamber. This experience informs a large part of his campaign: a focus on reinvigorating Indiana's small towns.

His competitors came on the scene more than a year later: U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former Attorney General Curtis Hill, former Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers and Indianapolis mom Jamie Reitenour ― all Republicans. Donald Rainwater is running as a Libertarian and former Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick as a Democrat.

IndyStar asked Doden, as well as the seven other candidates, a set of questions about issues relevant to the 2024 race, some of which were submitted by readers. This interview is edited for length and clarity.

Q: What do you think sets you apart from your competition in the Republican primary?

A: I think it's the fact that we have a bold vision in writing for 92 counties. We're the first candidate in the history that we know of that has a plan for the small towns ― 2.6 million people, roughly, that live in small towns, and of course, I'm from a small town so that's very important that I think we have a plan for their growth and that they can participate in this economy and have opportunities going forward.

Our zero-cost adoption policy is bringing people together on an issue that can often divide. People know I'm ardently pro life, but they also appreciate that we have a zero-cost adoption policy for the 13,000 kids in foster care. And those are the ideas ― teacher investment program, our commitment to early childhood education ― all these ideas are on our website, and I think it clearly sets us apart from our other candidates in this race.

Q: What would be your first priority as governor?

A: That first session when you get sworn in, you're in a budget session. So our priority is going to be to get all of our priorities ― zero-cost adoption, the Indiana mainstreet initiative, Regional Cities 2.0, and a variety of other initiatives ― in the budget. And then also begin to establish partnerships with nonprofit hospitals and other groups to try to have the resources to bring to bear to help these communities restore and grow.

Q: In many ways today’s Republican Party has factions defined by one’s posture toward Donald Trump. What’s yours?

A: We all have different styles of leadership. This is about ideas, and the Republican Party is about ideas. And so for me, the important part for anybody running for office, I don't care who you are, you should be able to put your ideas out there. I believe they should be in writing so that people can do two things: They can read them and give you feedback, but they also can hold you accountable.

My strategy is very relational. I'm also very driven, like, we're gonna get a lot done, but we're going to do it as relationally as possible. And I think each leader has to go and be accountable for their style. Every person has to decide what kind of leader they want. There's a lot of (Trump's) policies that I like, I just have a different style and a different approach.

Q: Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump?

A: No, I do not. But I also think people should be able to ask questions, and I think people want accountability. They want transparency. From my point of view, some of the questions and some of the conversations that have happened are conversations that in democracy need to happen.

Q: Where do you stand on Indiana’s new abortion law, and what changes to it would you support?

A: I'm ardently pro life. And I've been crystal clear on that. The changes that I want to focus on right now are things like zero-cost adoption and making sure that we are pro-mother, pro-child, pro-family. And then we're looking at other ideas of how we can get these 13,000 kids in foster care in loving homes. How do we make sure that we prioritize early childhood education. Reading attainment is a big deal, we all know that. So how do we partner with places like Marion University that are teaching teachers how to teach kids how to read faster and more effectively and efficiently.

Q: Gun violence is an epidemic in today’s American society. How should Indiana respond?

A: A deep commitment to law and order. A lot of the issues are coming from people who are disobeying the law, and I don't think we should make gun laws for people who are obeying the law. We should focus on making sure that we properly prosecute people, that we hold them accountable, that they're just not allowed to go out and feel the freedom to go shoot up a neighborhood or a street without consequences, and swift consequences.

For me, it's about law and order, but then also it's about, how are we training our kids and how are we educating them, how are we developing their moral character? A lot of these issues are centered around the development of moral character, and that's why I look at a lot of these organizations that are trying to help kids, whether it's Boy Scouts or Boys and Girls Club, that are trying to help these kids understand, how should we treat each other? Treat others the way that you want to be treated. These are very basic things that most moral people that want to obey the law are following. We need to make sure that we instill these morals into our kids. Churches have a role to play. Nonprofits have a role to play. Teachers and educators have a role to play.

Eric Doden

Q: The 2023 legislative session dealt with culture war topics such as LGBTQ issues and school library books. Where do you stand on those issues?

A: What I've heard from parents across the state as I've traveled is, they want transparency about what's being taught, and they want accountability, and they want to be involved and engaged. Teachers sort of teach the basics, the parents want to be able to teach the life skills and some of the moral code.

To me, part of this is common sense. There's age-appropriate material. Let's just use a little common sense and make sure that we have age-appropriate material for kids as they're getting educated.

As governor, my role is just to be a part of that conversation. But as you know, I do not get to make laws. So I have a certain responsibility to make sure that, as we like to say, the trains run on time and that we operate things well and that we have really, really talented agency heads that are creating efficiencies and effective government that serve people, and that's going to be my primary focus.

Q: Should citizens have a right to collect signatures to put questions on the ballot without legislative approval?

A: Right now, I probably don't have a strong opinion on that. I look at our system and I just work within the system.

