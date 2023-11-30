Indiana gunmaker that offered GOP lawmakers discounted rifles is fined after investigation

After a state investigation, the southern Indiana gunmaker who offered Republican lawmakers a discount on custom-made AR-15-style rifles during the legislative session has been required to register as a lobbyist and was fined for not doing so earlier.

The Indiana Lobby Registration Commission investigation stemmed from a complaint filed against Fostech in June after IndyStar reported that the company had made a flyer available to some lawmakers advertising an "Indiana legislator rifle" at half the suggested retail price. The offer came during a session in which Fostech also testified in opposition to a major piece of gun legislation.

Julia Vaughn, executive director of Common Cause Indiana, filed a complaint arguing that Fostech's behavior appeared to fit the definition of lobbying and should have been reported publicly as such.

Under Indiana law, a person must register as a lobbyist if in the course of one year they receive or spend at least $500 in the act of lobbying, defined as communicating with a legislator "for the purpose of influencing any legislative action."

Given the high retail value of rifles, Vaughn wanted the commission to find out if enough lawmakers took up the offer for Fostech to reach that threshold.

But Fostech's new filing, submitted Nov. 15, details a different explanation for why the company was ultimately compelled to file as a lobbyist: On April 12, Fostech spent about $1,000 taking five Republican House members to dinner.

Those five lawmakers were state Reps. Craig Haggard of Mooresville, David Hall of Norman, Jim Lucas of Seymour, Ben Smaltz of Auburn and Jerry Torr of Carmel.

Fostech was fined $4,500, the maximum penalty, for disclosing this activity after the May 31 deadline, according to its activity report on the lobby commission's website. The company is appealing the fee "per lobby commission instruction." The company has since terminated its status as a registered lobbyist, according to the filing.

The original story: Indiana gunmaker offers Republican lawmakers customized AR-15 style rifles, half off

Ed Ferguson, executive director of the lobby commission, said state law prevents him from being able to comment on the investigation. David Foster, president of Fostech, said the company has no comment.

Any actions the commission takes or records it keeps related to any investigations are considered confidential under state law.

Vaughn said while she's satisfied with the outcome, she doesn't see why the complaint process should be a secret from the public. There could be people out there who simply don't know that what they're doing is considered lobbying.

"Wouldn’t it be helpful if this were public and more people could be educated?" she said. "We can’t expect everyone to know what the rules are."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Gunmaker Fostech fined after offering GOP lawmakers discount rifles