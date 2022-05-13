Indiana high court suspends Crawford County judge facing felony charges

May 12—SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Indiana Supreme Court announced Thursday afternoon it has imposed an interim suspension on Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell of Crawford County, effective immediately.

Bell faces a felony domestic violence charge, which was filed Thursday, after a physical altercation that happened in April in Crawford County.

The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications filed a "Notice of Criminal Charges and Request for Suspension" and "Exhibit A" with the Indiana Supreme Court, the Supreme Court said in a news release.

"The Notice, case number 22S-JD-148, was filed by the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications when the Commission learned a prosecutor had filed Level 6 Felony charges against Judge Bell.

"According to Admission and Discipline Rule 25(V)(A) of the Indiana Rules of Court, "A judicial officer shall be suspended with pay by the Supreme Court...upon the filing of an indictment or information charging the judicial officer in any court in the United States with a crime punishable as a felony under the laws of Indiana or the United States."

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane, acting as a special prosecutor in the case, filed the charges.

"Judge Bell's interim suspension remains in effect until further order of the Court or final determination of any disciplinary proceedings, if any, that may arise from the criminal charges," the court's news release said.

The Commission on Judicial Qualifications is the seven-member group that investigates allegations of ethical misconduct by judges. Chief Justice Loretta Rush chairs the Commission. The Indiana Supreme Court has final authority over judicial discipline.

A senior judge is now managing cases in Crawford County. On April 13, the District 24 Chief Judge named a senior judge to handle cases due to Bell being "unavailable."

After a lengthy investigation, Indiana State Police investigators submitted an affidavit to a judge, who determined probable cause for Bell's arrest on felony domestic battery in the presence of a child following the April 12 incident.

Bell was booked into the Crawford County Jail and released under pre-trial conditions. There was no additional information provided about the case by ISP.

Late in April, Bell, who was planning to keep her position as Crawford County Circuit Court judge, withdrew from the Indiana primary election. After her withdrawal, WAVE Troubleshooters reported that the Crawford County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident involving Bell, but did not specify what the incident was at the time.