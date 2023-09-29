Indiana high school student caught running body piercing operation inside campus bathroom: cops

An Indiana high school student was caught running his own amateur piercing parlor inside a restroom, authorities said.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office said school resource officers found and confiscated body piercing paraphernalia from a student last week.

It said the student was performing body piercings inside the bathroom of an unnamed high school.

"SRO’s [school resource officers] have found that all too often the common denominator in these disruptions are restrooms located within the schools," the sheriff's office said. "Privacy reasons make it incredibly difficult for SRO’s and school administrators to police restrooms."

Piercing paraphernalia confiscated by Indiana authorities they say was being used by a high school inside a campus bathroom.

Authorities warned that all kinds of nefarious activity happen inside school bathrooms, including fights, vaping and viral social media challenges.

"Schools across La Porte County have been in session for at least one month now. For the most part, the agency’s School Resource Officers are reporting that students have settled back into their normal routines," the agency said. "But just as the normalcy begins to settle in, #SROs and school administrators have been faced with a few incidents that have disrupted daily educational activities.

The sheriff's office didn't say if the student was cited or disciplined.

It encouraged parents to tell their children that school bathrooms are for normal bodily functions, not "settling a disagreement, vaping, piercings, or any other form of a harmful or dangerous social activity!"





