Indiana Homeland Security: No foul play detected in LaPorte Avenue fire that killed 6 kids

A team of fire investigators arrives outside the house at 222 N. LaPorte Ave. in South Bend on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, after a fire Jan. 21 where five children died inside the home and a sixth died Jan. 26 at Riley Children's Health in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — So far, investigators have found “no indication of foul play” in the cause of the Jan. 21 fire that killed six children in South Bend, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said in a press release issued Thursday afternoon.

The release said the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office continues to investigate the cause and origin of the fire, which occurred about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at 222 N. LaPorte Ave.

“Investigators await autopsy and toxicology reports for the six juvenile victims, a routine process in a fatal fire investigation,” the release said.

Ultimately, the fire killed six siblings: 10-year-old Demetris Smith, 9-year-old Davida Smith, 5-year-old Deontay Smith, 4-year-old D’Angelo Smith and 17-month-old Faith Smith, who died from the fire in their home that night, and their sister, 11-year-old Angel Smith, who died days later, on Jan. 26, at Riley Children’s Health in Indianapolis. The children's father, David Smith, survived.

“Additionally,” the release continued, “investigators have scheduled a joint scene investigation with insurance companies involved with the property, and other experts also are working alongside investigators to identify the cause and origin of this tragic fire. At this point in the investigation, there is no indication of foul play in this incident. That said, it still is extremely important to preserve evidence for examination.”

Homeland Security also clarified a statement the South Bend Fire Department made in a Feb. 9 press release in which it said its investigators had “turned control of the scene over to the Insurance Company.”

“To clarify previously reported information: This investigation is still very much active and has not been ‘turned over’ to insurance companies,” Homeland Security said in the release.

The items left by community members continues to grow Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at 222 N. LaPorte Ave. where six children died after a house fire Jan. 21, 2024.

As The Tribune reported first, the house had failed a federally mandated safety inspection in July after an inspector found a list of 10 violations, including an “electrical problem throughout the entire home,” according to a document The Tribune obtained through a public records request.

At the time of the inspection, the house had been part of the Housing Authority of South Bend’s Housing Choice Voucher program, which had paid for most of a previous tenant’s rent at 222 N. LaPorte Ave. The Housing Authority removed that tenant after the failed inspection and the property manager’s failure to remediate the issues within 30 days.

South Bend-based WJM Property Management, which manages the property for its owner, Dallas-based Harmon Living Trust, stopped accepting federal housing vouchers following the failed inspection.

WJM Property Management also told The Tribune it had made all the necessary repairs to the house before Smith and his children moved in.

“State Fire Marshal investigators are aware of a documented history of electrical issues at the home, although it has not yet been determined if those issues had been resolved prior to this incident,” Homeland Security said in the press release. “Witnesses indicated the home was equipped with working smoke detectors; however, investigators are working to confirm this information.”

The release said the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office is the lead agency in determining the cause and origin of the fire and that it is working with South Bend Fire and South Bend Police as “trusted partners” in the investigation.

Pink, blue and white balloons released in honor of the six Smith family children who died as a result of a residential fire Jan. 21, 2024, at 222 N. LaPorte Ave. in South Bend.

“The sensitivity and complexity of these investigations require a very deliberate approach, and it is understandable for the community to be anxious to learn what caused this incident,” the release concluded. “As investigators gather more information and test results, a media update will be planned at the appropriate time.

“No media interviews are being offered at this time. No additional information is available for release.”

