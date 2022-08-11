Indiana house explosion kills 3

Reuters

Using a plastic bowl, Ha In-sik bailed water out of his lower ground apartment in the low-income housing district of Sillim in southwestern Seoul on Wednesday, where flooding caused by torrential rain forced his family to sleep at a nearby park. The floods have caused inconvenience and monetary losses in the wealthier parts of the capital, like the glitzy Gangnam neighbourhood a few miles away. But in places like Sillim, the floods have snuffed out what little hope desperate people like Ha had clung to in order just to keep going.