Indiana house explosion kills 3
Three people were killed and 39 houses damaged Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said.
Three people were killed and 39 houses damaged Wednesday when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, authorities said.
The Minnesota mother’s attorneys blame a “well-known” Walmart policy for the fatal fire, according to court documents.
When I moved to Asia, I left behind pricey doctor appointments, tipping rules, and in-unit laundry. Almost 10 years later, I still don't miss them.
Using a plastic bowl, Ha In-sik bailed water out of his lower ground apartment in the low-income housing district of Sillim in southwestern Seoul on Wednesday, where flooding caused by torrential rain forced his family to sleep at a nearby park. The floods have caused inconvenience and monetary losses in the wealthier parts of the capital, like the glitzy Gangnam neighbourhood a few miles away. But in places like Sillim, the floods have snuffed out what little hope desperate people like Ha had clung to in order just to keep going.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. 26. faced multiple counts of negligent homicide and manslaughter for the crash on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire on June 21, 2019.
Two roller coaster trains crashed into each other Thursday at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely, German media reported. One roller coaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported. It took place in the station of the Fire Dragon roller coaster, an amusement park spokesperson told dpa.
A woman who went to wash clothes in her laundry room in Central Florida never made it out early Monday, authorities say.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An explosion rocked an Evansville, Indiana, neighborhood Wednesday, killing three people and damaging nearly 40 homes. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly said units were dispatched at 12:59 p.m, and quickly arrived on scene just three minutes later. Chief Connelly said crews conducted searches of houses around the explosion and many of…
Evansville Fire officials said the explosion had a 100-foot blast radius and damaged about 40 homes. At least three people were killed.
And he was almost made into mincemeat…
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida.
Memphis Police released images of a brazen crime. The pictures show three men holding high-powered weapons. Memphis Police said those men used those weapons to “open fire” and kill a man outside of a Memphis motel.
An oil spill on the first day of Louisiana’s inshore shrimp season has taken a toll on some fishermen. Here's what happened.
Authorities are trying to determine whether Linton was supposed to be taking medications and if she was using them at the time of the crash, law enforcement sources told The Times.
In May, the Department of Justice sued Envigo RMS, alleging that the company was failing to provide "humane care and treatment to the thousands of beagles."
Michael James says he hung photos of heroes like Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, Colin Powell and Barack Obama to inspire his students
(Bloomberg) -- Drug cartel members set fire to 25 shops owned by Latin America’s largest convenience store operator as they clashed with the military in the streets of central Mexico, a sign of the destructive scope of narco gangs in the country and the limited capacity to contain them.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter T
The dad was arrested and is facing several charges, officials say.
Police arrested a man for allegedly threatening people with a machete in Honolulu’s Chinatown. Honolulu Police Department arrested the 30-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening on Monday night on North Beretania Street, Chinatown. The man threatened two women, ages 19 and 21, and a 23-year-old man with a machete during an altercation in the 100 block of North Beretania Street at about 9:50 p.m., according to the police.
Jaquavius Kesean Bland is a known member of the Bloods street gang.
Jack Chen filed for divorce and a domestic-violence restraining order against his wife. She was arrested but not charged, and she denies his claims.