Indiana House passes bill nixing handgun permits, despite police opposition

The House approved a bill by a 63-29 vote Tuesday that would repeal the state's handgun permit requirement, which would make it easier for gun owners to carry handguns in public.

The Republican-backed measure has drawn the ire of several law enforcement groups, including the Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police. But House Republicans aren't backing down, despite routinely campaigning on pledges to "back the blue."

The bill's passage in the House isn't all that surprising. In years past, similar measures have passed the House but ultimately failed due to resistance from Senate Republican leadership who have cited concerns from police.

The bill now moves to the Senate side for consideration.

Under House Bill 1077, anyone 18 years and older who legally can carry a handgun could do so without a permit moving forward. Those with felony convictions or that face a restraining order from a court would still be prohibited.

The bill, which is supported by Attorney General Todd Rokita's office, would also elevate the theft of a firearm to a Level 5 felony, meaning someone convicted would be imprisoned between one and six years, and may be fined as much as $10,000.

Supporters of the measure say Hoosiers have a right to defend themselves, and lawmakers should not have licensed a constitutional right to begin with, although there are voter ID laws in place. Likewise, they say, the delays to get a permit in some counties are a burden and unacceptable.

"Criminals are going to carry where they please. It's what criminals do," said bill author Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn. "It's their very definition, they break the law."

During a committee hearing last week, most law enforcement members present emphasized their concerns about the inability for officers to quickly determine whether someone legally should possess a handgun while on the side of the road, if the license is nixed altogether.

Indianapolis Democrat Rep. Mitch Gore, a Marion County Sheriff's Office captain, argued on the House floor Tuesday that the current licensing setup is constitutional. Instead of nixing the permit process altogether, he said lawmakers should look at ways to instead speed up the process to get a permit.

"Law enforcement generally is opposed to the bill, and it's not because the law enforcement profession is a bastion for liberalism, but it's because it has serious negative implications for what we do every day," Gore said. "The more information that law enforcement can get, the more secure they feel at a traffic stop or on the scene of an incident."

According to the Indiana State Police, about 30% of the 10,600 rejected applications for a handgun carry permit were rejected because the applicant had a felony conviction. Gore said he believed oftentimes people apply for a permit in good faith without realizing they aren't legally allowed to carry. That's where current Indiana law can help, he said.

Of course, not all law enforcement officers are opposed.

“The police cannot be everywhere and protect everyone. The government should not be your plan A for your self defense," Hamilton County Sherriff Dennis Quakenbush said during a committee hearing last week. "It's often said when seconds count, the police are minutes away, and this is just the reality.”

The House vote comes as Indianapolis leaders are grappling with how to address record-setting homicide numbers. Likewise, non-fatal shootings were up in 2021 from the year prior, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, argued that Marion County crime statistics prove that current laws aren't stopping anyone who shouldn't carry a handgun from doing so. Opponents, though, fear the measure could increase gun violence.

Senate Republicans killed a similar measure last year.

"Law enforcement believes being able to access this information in the middle of the night during a traffic stop is important and thus, so do I," Senate President Rodric Bray said in a 2021 Facebook post. "The bottom line is law enforcement's ability to determine who is prohibited from carrying a concealed weapon is important and this bill does not achieve that."

Lawmakers have made it easier to obtain a permit in years past, eliminating the fees for both the five-year and lifetime handgun carry permit.

