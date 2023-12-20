Indiana included in nationwide settlement with Google

Dec. 19—INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is part of a $700 million lawsuit settlement against Google for "anticompetitive conduct with the Google Play Store."

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Thursday the finalized terms of a deal that began in September.

"When companies unlawfully monopolize markets, they cause real harm to Hoosiers," Attorney General Rokita said. "They rob consumers of the ability to choose from a wider array of product options that would otherwise be available, and they artificially inflate the prices of the choices that remain available. This settlement demonstrates our commitment to protect consumers and hold companies accountable."

Attorneys general from all 50 states participated in this lawsuit — along with attorneys general from the District of Columbia and the territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, suing Google in 2021, alleging that "Google unlawfully monopolized the markets for Android app distribution and in-app payment processing," a press release from the Indiana Attorney General's office stated.

"Specifically, the states claimed that Google signed anticompetitive contracts to prevent other app stores from being preloaded on Android devices, induced key app developers who might have launched rival app stores, and created technological barriers to deter consumers from directly downloading apps to their devices," it adds.

Google will pay $630 million in restitution, minus costs and fees, to consumers who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023 and were harmed by Google's anticompetitive practices. Google will pay the states an additional $70 million in penalties.

Anyone who is eligible for restitution will not have to submit a claim, Rokita's office says. Instead, they'll receive payments through PayPal or Venmo or can elect to receive a check or ACH transfer. Additional details will be available in the future.

The agreement also requires Google to change a number of business practices including giving all developers the ability to allow users to pay through in-app billing systems; allowing developers to offer lower prices for their apps and in-app products for consumers who use alternative, non-Google billing systems; not entering contracts that require the Play Store to be the exclusive, pre-loaded app store on a device or home screen; allowing the installation of third-party apps on Android phones from outside the Google Play Store; revising and reducing the warnings that appear on an Android device if a user attempts to download a third-party app from outside the Google Play Store; maintaining Android system support for third-party app stores, including allowing automatic updates; not requiring developers to launch their app catalogs on the Play Store at the same time as they launch on other app stores; and submitting compliance reports to an independent monitor. Each of the stipulations on the agreement will remain in effect for between four to seven years.

Attorneys General completed litigations alongside app development companies Epic Games and Match. Match announced a separate settlement earlier this year, Epic Games took its case to trial last week, with a jury unanimously finding Google's anticompetitive conduct violated federal antitrust laws.