Indiana inmate accused of attacking guards, fatally stabbing one

Wilson Wong

An inmate was accused Sunday of fatally stabbing a corrections officer and injuring a second at a prison in Indiana, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 2:40 pm local time at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, about 34 miles west of South Bend, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, Ind. (John Luke / The Times via AP file)
Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, Ind. (John Luke / The Times via AP file)

Both officers were taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City where one officer was pronounced dead on arrival, according to police. The second officer was in serious condition, police said. The names and ages of the guards weren't released by authorities.

Tymetri Campbell, 38, who is an inmate at Indiana State Prison, faces several charges, including murder pending investigation, police said. No other details were immediately available.

Campbell is currently serving a 130-year sentence after pleading guilty in connection to a 2002 shooting that left three people dead, WISH-TV reported.

He sought to overturn his conviction in a 2007 appeal, apologizing for “being there at the time” of the deaths and said he “didn’t actually kill anyone,” according to the station. A judge rejected the appeal, saying that Campbell’s statement did “not acknowledge responsibility,” the station reported.

Indiana State Prison is a maximum-security facility that houses about 2,300 inmates, according to its website.

Recommended Stories

  • Italy extends COVID-19 travel curbs and eyes vaccination changes

    The Italian government on Monday extended a ban on non-essential travel between the country's 20 regions until March 27 as it looks to slow the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants. Officials also said the health ministry was likely to accelerate vaccination efforts by telling regions to use all available doses rather than set aside some stock for second shots. The ban on travel between regions was introduced just before Christmas and had been due to expire on Feb. 25, but officials fear a relaxation of restrictions could lead to a new surge in cases, driven by the so-called "British" variant.

  • Gardening: How to protect or heal trees damaged by snow

    The deadly winter storms that have wreaked havoc in large swaths of the country recently can also damage trees and shrubs. Or worse, snap a major limb on a tree or split a bush wide open. Most trees and shrubs will recover from such trauma, sending up new sprouts in the spring to replace missing limbs.

  • Former concentration camp guard deported from US may not face prosecution in Germany

    A 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard deported from the US at the weekend may escape prosecution in his native Germany. Friedrich Karl Berger was expelled from the US after details emerged of his past as a guard at the Neuengamme concentration camp near Hamburg, where thousands of prisoners were forced to work to death. But prosecutors in Germany dropped an investigation against him last December because they could not find evidence tying him to the war crimes committed at the camp. Mr Berger moved to the US with his family in 1959 and lived undetected for decades in Tennessee until details of his past emerged in records salvaged from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. In what may be the last Nazi war crimes case to reach the US courts, a judge ruled he had undertaken “willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place” and ordered his deportation. But the evidence against him is not considered sufficient to secure a successful prosecution in the German courts.

  • Robber who stabbed man for his phone but left his own device behind is jailed

    Habibullah Faqeerz, 29, knifed a man in his 40s in Gravesend, Kent, last June.

  • Woody Allen Calls HBO Docuseries ‘Allen v. Farrow’ ‘Hatchet Job’

    Allen and wife Soon-Yi Previn denounce HBO series alleging filmmaker abused daughter Dylan Farrow

  • Colleges to house new center that trains Black entrepreneurs

    A new center for training Black entrepreneurs will be opening in Atlanta as part of a collaboration announced Monday between Spelman College, Morehouse College and an advocacy organization made up of business leaders. The Center for Black Entrepreneurship is expected to start operating for the fall 2021 semester. “In 2020 we saw an acknowledgement from many in the investor community that there needs to be a change, that we need to take a look at these barriers and how they are preventing talented aspiring Black entrepreneurs from reaching their full potential,” said David Clunie, executive director of the Black Economic Alliance, the advocacy group involved.

  • Texas inmates face frigid temperatures during weather crisis

    "The toilet and water had been off for 24 hours. The sinks are dirty. It's just nasty. It's just not right — it's like we're not even human," one inmate told CBS News.

  • Exclusive: Government could step in to help touring musicians performing abroad post-Brexit

    Musicians performing abroad could soon be able to seek help from a Government agency tasked with boosting Britain’s cultural influence and sorting post-Brexit visa issues, under plans being considered by ministers. The Telegraph has learnt that Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary is looking at plans pushed by the music industry for a “UK creative industries export office”, which would help facilitate tours and assist artists with international gigs. The body would closely resemble similar agencies in Australia and Canada, which provide advice on export logistics and strategy to artists, as well as helping them to expand into new markets and increase their exposure. The “one-stop shop” would also help artists with visa arrangements, such as those now required under the terms of the UK’s trade deal with the European Union, which has been blamed for creating additional costs and red tape. However, industry insiders see it as a major opportunity to help grow the British music industry’s appeal in key growth areas, such as India and South America, as well as the US, which is still seen as the gateway to global success.

  • Bone cancer survivor to join billionaire on SpaceX flight

    After beating bone cancer, Hayley Arceneaux figures rocketing into orbit on SpaceX’s first private flight should be a piece of cosmic cake. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced Monday that the 29-year-old physician assistant — a former patient hired last spring — will launch later this year alongside a billionaire who’s using his purchased spaceflight as a charitable fundraiser. Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space — beating NASA record-holder Sally Ride by over two years — when she blasts off this fall with entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to lower flags to half-staff in honor of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh

    "We don't know who will succeed Rush as America's anchorman, but we do know that nobody will ever replace him," DeSantis said after Limbaugh's death.

  • Analysis: With the end in sight, caution is now Boris Johnson’s biggest risk

    Described as “twice bitten, thrice shy” over the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, there has never been more pressure on Boris Johnson to deliver a roadmap that sticks to its course. From the Tory backbenchers backseat driving government policy, to an expectant public steering towards things going “vaxx” to normal this summer, the Prime Minister simply cannot afford to lose his lockdown way again. Which is why he is feeling the tonnage of Monday's announcement so keenly. Having been forced into not one but two U-turns after re-opening the economy, Mr Johnson simply cannot afford to crash and burn in a fourth lockdown. As he has been at pains to reiterate in recent days: the latest plan must be the last. Yet as we will learn later, that means adopting a Driving Miss Daisy approach which is likely to provoke impatience among his passengers. While many will enthusiastically welcome children of all ages returning to the classroom on Mar 8, senior figures like former Conservative leader Lord Hague have already questioned why things cannot return fully to normal by the end of April, when all those over 50 have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, rather than the proposed first-gear approach. Allowing two households to meet up outside from Mar 29 is all well and good but the public, and particularly the hospitality sector, will rightly want to know why the Rule of Six isn’t likely to be applied indoors until May at the earliest. Similarly, if the Government is set to meet its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July, why will masks and social distancing be needed at all come autumn?

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force

    Protesters gathered in Myanmar’s biggest city on Monday despite the ruling junta’s threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the military's takeover three weeks ago. More than 1,000 protesters gathered near the U.S. Embassy in Yangon despite barriers blocking the way, but left to avoid a confrontation after 20 military trucks with riot police arrived nearby.

  • Myanmar coup: At least two killed as police disperse protesters

    Reports from the scene say police used live ammunition at the rally in the city of Mandalay.

  • Luna Rossa beats Team UK in Prada Cup final

    Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th match for the America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Ineos Team UK in two races Sunday to seal a 7-1 win in the best-of-13 race challengers series final. Thriving in light winds, it controlled and comfortably won the second race by 45 seconds to clinch the series and set up a showdown with Team New Zealand in the Cup match which begins on March 6. Italy’s race boat Luna Rossa clearly demonstrated it’s speed advantage over Team UK’s Britannia in light winds and that was evident again in both of Sunday’s races — the seventh and eighth of the series.

  • Jeffrey Epstein ‘told reporter he had tapes of Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell’

    Former financier's partner allegedly revealed existence of secret recordings of former presidents, CBS producer claims

  • Biden news - live: Trump to signal he’s ‘presumptive 2024 nominee’ as president to mark 500,000 Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Biden is changing PPP rules. For 2 weeks, only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can claim pandemic relief loans.

    Biden's changes to the PPP loan rules are designed to ensure that smaller companies aren't left behind financially, the White House said.