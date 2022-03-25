Indiana’s jail safety standards are effectively meaningless. Here’s who is to blame.

A yearslong IndyStar investigation, titled "Death Sentence," identified a sprawling crisis inside Indiana's jails.

State law arms the Indiana Department of Correction with power to demand that county officials fix problems inside unsafe jails. But the IDOC does not use it.

Instead, an IndyStar investigation found, since 2010 the IDOC has allowed 84% of Indiana's counties to continue operating jails while they repeatedly violated two of the state's most important safety standards. The counties routinely crowded their jails past capacity or failed to hire enough corrections officers. Or both.

The consequences of inaction are deadly. The vast majority of deaths in Indiana's jails — 89% — occurred in counties that the IDOC identified as falling short of those safety standards in at least four out of the past 11 years.

Put another way: The IDOC was aware of dangerous conditions inside specific Indiana jails for years, but state officials did not consistently push for improvements that might have saved lives.

A yearslong IndyStar investigation, titled "Death Sentence," identified a sprawling crisis inside Indiana's jails. People are being crammed into concrete cells designed for almost half the population. Lacking adequate supervision and medical care, they are dying by suicide, neglect, homicide and in several other horrifying ways. Some are overdosing, others are suffering the slow, torturous death of alcohol withdrawal.

The IDOC has been given a front-row seat to the crisis. Its employees inspect every jail every year, a responsibility enshrined in state law that is designed to keep every county in compliance with basic standards set at the state level by the IDOC.

And while the IDOC has followed through with its annual inspection program, its duty under state law calls for the agency to do more than simply document the crisis in an array of reports before moving on. Lawmakers have also trusted the IDOC with significant authority to push for changes that could keep people safe — both those held in jail and the officers who walk the cell blocks.

The authority includes seeking a jail's closure, if necessary, until a county begins meeting the state's standards.

Metal bunks on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Allen County Jail in downtown Ft. Wayne, Ind. A thin pad is typically given to detainees, but on occasion they run out forcing people to sleep on these metal beds or on portable plastic bunks that sit on the ground.

It does not appear the IDOC, though, has used that authority since at least 2010, if ever.

IDOC Commissioner Rob Carter, through a spokeswoman, declined four IndyStar requests for interviews for this and other stories published as part of IndyStar's "Death Sentence" investigation, which found someone has died in a county jail every two weeks, on average, since 2010.

In an email, the spokeswoman said: "Our inspections are meant to make sure county jails are complying with the standards required under the law that ensure the health and safety of offenders, and the security of the jail and public safety, and we take that duty very seriously."

However, an IndyStar review of IDOC inspection records from 2010 to 2020, the most recent year available, revealed a damning picture: Indiana’s Jail Standards are effectively meaningless.

IndyStar's investigation found:

At least 240 people have died in counties where the jails violated crowding or staffing standards in at least four of the 11 years examined by IndyStar.



A third of Indiana’s jails were so full that they ran out of beds in at least four of the years. Overall, jails exceeded their state-approved capacity 27% of the time.



But jails become dangerous long before they are cited by state inspectors. Jails are considered overcrowded once they exceed 80% of their capacity — something that occurred more than half of the time during the period examined by IndyStar. Forty-four jails were overcrowded at least eight of the years; 13 were overcrowded every year.



Staffing shortages regularly contributed to unsafe conditions inside most Indiana jails. The years 2014-18 were particularly bad, when nearly 75% of jails were flagged for failing to provide adequate staffing.



Rather than push for counties to comply with existing staffing standards, though, the IDOC quietly changed its interpretation of the standards in 2019. Suddenly, the IDOC did not consider any jails to be understaffed in 2020.



The IDOC for years has been undercounting the number of people who died inside Indiana jails. IndyStar’s investigation found more than 80 deaths that the IDOC had failed to acknowledge in its annual reports.



When counties are finally forced to comply with state safety standards or constitutional requirements, it’s typically not because of any particular action taken by IDOC officials. Most often, changes are driven through lawsuits filed by families of people who died or by the ACLU of Indiana.

"No one is ever surprised by these cases. No one ever says, 'Oh, we have a wonderful jail. Why are you suing us?'" said Ken Falk, legal director of the ACLU of Indiana.

In fact, sheriffs told IndyStar that intervention resulting from a lawsuit is sometimes the only way they can receive enough funding to make improvements they know are needed in their jails. By then, though, dangerous conditions have already lingered long enough to seriously harm people inside, often including death.

Without a strong inspection program and consistent enforcement, experts told IndyStar, unsafe conditions will continue to persist inside Indiana's jails.

The Henry County Jail in New Castle shows the devastating results.

'I pray I come home unharmed'

After Brian Gosser's arrest in 2016 for drunken driving, other people on his cell block learned something that put him at risk. His dad was a former sheriff.

Gosser faced relentless attacks. The Henry County Jail’s surveillance cameras recorded Gosser collapsing to the floor after being punched in the head by one inmate. Another video captured the moments following another beating, when Gosser walked out of a cell, wearing a bloody shirt, rubbing his face and bleeding from his eye and nose.

An image of Brian Gosser is displayed on the back of his father, Doug Gosser's cell phone. Doug Gosser is a former Rush County Sheriff and is seeking justice in the case of Brian's death. Brian died following a 2016 beating by other inmates at the Henry County Jail.

The jail’s phones were recording, too, when Gosser’s attackers spoke freely about their power over him. One man, describing his attack on Gosser, told a relative that he "beat a dude so bad in here he shit his pants."

The jail was so out of control, one Henry County jail officer quit because she felt unsafe. And she was afraid how her boss would react, so she dropped her keys and a resignation letter outside of his office before simply walking away.

In a court deposition, a nurse at the jail said fights regularly sent people to the emergency room for serious injuries. She described the troubling conditions in an email to her supervisor:

"There is NO discipline in the jail. At all," she wrote. "Inmates ask when the sheriff is going to take the jail back because this is their jail...Literally every day that I work I pray I come home unharmed to my family because our medical staff is in fear of no support from the jail staff."

The jail had been short at least 19 officers at the time, said Henry County Sheriff Richard McCorkle, citing an outside consultant's assessment in 2013.

"I agree that we needed more personnel and it needed to be safer," McCorkle told IndyStar. "The jail was as safe as we could make it. That's what I can tell you."

By the time of Gosser's arrest in 2016, the IDOC had already cited Henry County six straight years for lacking an adequate number of staff to keep people safe. And in four of those years, the jail also was overcrowded.

The IDOC, though, did not use its full power to enforce state safety standards.

It was nine days after his arrest for drunken driving, and just a few hours after losing consciousness during one of the repeated beatings he endured, when the 32-year-old Gosser finally grabbed the attention of one of the jail’s few officers.

He raised a handwritten sign that contained the pleading words: "I NEED HELP."

Gosser died seven days later. An autopsy found several injuries to his head, chest and other parts of his body. His death was a homicide.

"If only sheriffs could feel what this former sheriff, myself, has gone through," said Doug Gosser, who served as Rush County Sheriff from 1991-98. "My son should have never died for being arrested for a DUI."

The circumstances of Gosser’s death, as described both in the family’s lawsuit and in a prosecutor's filings in the criminal cases against four men convicted in his death, highlights numerous failures in the Henry County Jail.

Officers failed to protect Gosser from several attacks. Jail staff also waited more than 15 hours to take him to a local hospital for treatment of his broken facial bones, broken ribs and fractured septum.

Gosser’s health then deteriorated back in jail, causing him to sweat profusely and vomit repeatedly while struggling for breath. A physician’s assistant in the jail gave him Tylenol, Ibuprofen and Prednisone instead of immediately returning him to the emergency room.

But the blame for Gosser’s death extends beyond the jail. His death represents a systemic failure across the state, one created by local judges and prosecutors who have routinely filled jails past their capacity for more than a decade, and by local county commissioners and councilors, who have failed to address or alleviate the dangerous conditions.

Perhaps most of all, though, it’s a failure by the Indiana Department of Correction, whose inspectors acknowledged that the jail failed to meet the state’s standards every year but elected to do little about it.

IDOC has power but won't use it

There's a reason why lawmakers have tasked the IDOC with setting acceptable jail standards and the power to enforce them.

The responsibility for a county jail is shared among three groups in local government: county commissioners, who provide the building; county councilors who hold the money for staffing and improvements; and sheriffs, who run the jails and must ensure the welfare of people held inside.

The three groups don’t always agree on priorities such as staffing and jail facility needs. Multiply that across Indiana’s 92 counties, and it becomes clear why state standards and oversight are critical.

As outlined in state law, the IDOC's enforcement options begin with a written warning. The county then has six months to make a "good faith effort" to comply with the state’s standards. If that does not happen, the IDOC commissioner has the authority to pursue two options.

The IDOC commissioner can recommend the county prosecutor and local judges call a grand jury to tour and examine the jail. Another option is to go so far as to seek a court injunction "prohibiting the confinement of persons in all or any part of the jail, or otherwise restricting the use of the jail" until the problems are resolved.

The law doesn't spell out what would happen if a jail were closed, even temporarily, but some sheriffs have addressed overcrowding or COVID-19 concerns by asking judges to release people until their trial dates or by sending people to neighboring counties who have room to spare in their jails.

In its yearslong investigation, IndyStar could not find any time that the IDOC leadership used its full enforcement authority. In addition to declining numerous IndyStar requests for interviews, the IDOC also has not fulfilled an IndyStar public records request on Aug. 6 seeking documentation of any enforcement action dating back to 2010.

In response to IndyStar's emailed questions for IDOC Commissioner Carter, a spokeswoman confirmed that Carter has not used his authority to demand changes since his appointment by Gov. Eric Holcomb in January 2017.

"This administration has not found it necessary to use this option," IDOC spokeswoman Annie Goeller said, "because we routinely communicate with counties about inspections and any issues found and steps being taken to address them."

In addition to Carter's denials, the IDOC declined to make any of its jail inspectors available for an interview even though IDOC's website contained a sentence that said an inspector's job includes providing interviews to news media. After IndyStar's requests for interviews and public records, the IDOC removed that sentence from its website.

The IDOC initially would not provide copies of in-custody death reporting forms that would specifically detail how much information the agency knew about each jail death. IndyStar filed a public records complaint with Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt, who issued an opinion on Sept. 3 in IndyStar’s favor. The IDOC on Sept. 24 sent copies of forms for less than 15% of the deaths identified by IndyStar, but none of those forms were for the deaths for which IndyStar specifically requested more information.

The IDOC also first declined to provide copies of annual jail inspection records, which describe the conditions inside each jail, before telling IndyStar it would cost $1,104. The IDOC later provided the records without a charge after IndyStar tracked down one of IDOC's internal policies that noted such records should be shared publicly.

These wall-mounted hand cuffs are rarely used, but occasionally allow a jail official to lock a detainee to a wall in this open hallway at the Allen County Jail in Ft. Wayne, Ind.

Sheriffs: State inspections are weak

Several sheriffs interviewed by IndyStar said their annual jail inspections do not reflect the reality inside their jails.

But it’s not as if the reports are too tough on jails, sheriffs say. Oftentimes, they’re too weak.

"I asked for the teeth. I said I want you to write a scathing report," Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told IndyStar. "I said I wanted it, I want the worst report I could get on this jail."

Without accurate reports, Wedding said sheriffs struggle to convince county and state leaders to acknowledge the extent of the problems he and other sheriffs face inside their jails. He keeps binders at his desk containing years of correspondence seeking help.

In Madison County, Sheriff Scott Mellinger said IDOC’s inspections fail to accurately portray when a jail is short-staffed.

In 2018, as the jail continued running out of beds for the third year in a row, Mellinger sought an independent assessment from a consultant,

The consultant said Madison County needed at least seven additional full-time officers to cover every mandatory post, let alone provide enough security so people in jail could have access to programs and recreation.

"Because of staffing deficiencies," the consultant said in the report, "the jail is currently unable to consistently meet required operational standards."

The IDOC, though, said the Madison County Jail was adequately staffed.

And that was in 2018. The IDOC’s inspections have become less stringent since then.

That’s because the IDOC quietly altered its criteria for determining adequate staffing levels starting in 2019, making it easier on each county that had struggled for years to reach enough staffing to meet Indiana’s jail standards.

The IDOC would not agree to an interview to explain the necessity of the change.

In an email to IndyStar, an IDOC spokeswoman said: "Previously it was a decision made by individual inspectors based on the information the county was providing. In 2019, our executive leadership reinforced to jail inspectors that they should refer to state law and administrative policy, while also reviewing any significant incidents, such as an escape or death, which were directly impacted by staffing."

In other words, IDOC's leadership appears not to be considering the day-to-day needs of jails. Yet even by its new criteria — to flag a jail as short-staffed only if it played a role in critical incidents — the IDOC is not consistently noting when a jail falls dangerously short.

From 2014-18, anywhere between 56 to 75 of Indiana's county jails were considered by the state to lack enough staff to keep everyone safe.

After the IDOC changed its interpretation of state standards, that number dropped to two in 2019; and to zero in 2020.

Inmates in the women's block spend a few minutes getting sunlight and a view of the sky Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville, Ind. The jail is one of the larger county jails in Indiana, and has had three deaths — all of natural causes — since 2010.

The new reports do not accurately reflect the chronic staffing problems inside most Indiana jails, multiple sheriffs said.

"Tell you what," Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux told IndyStar. "Those numbers are false."

The Allen County Jail, which IDOC inspectors cited for six straight years for understaffing, was suddenly considered adequately staffed by the IDOC in 2019 and 2020.

During those two years, five people died in the jail. Three were by suicide, which corrections experts say are often preventable when jails are fully staffed.

A tour of the Allen County Jail in June showed several posts lacking officers. On one floor, for example, the jail’s original design paired two officers in two posts to watch over two blocks. Then when an officer needed to walk the block to peek in cells or respond to a person’s needs, the other officer could provide back-up. Now a single officer is expected to watch both blocks, which combined hold as many as 150 total people.

Last year, 52 officers were assaulted so severely in the Allen County Jail that they required hospitalization, Gladieux said. One person remained in ICU for nearly a month with a brain injury. All told, the assaults resulted in more than $1 million in medical bills.

Those injuries were just the ones that required a hospital bill. Other officers, he said, are struck routinely but shrug it off.

If the IDOC reports were true and his jail were adequately staffed, Gladieux said, most of those assaults would have been prevented.

'Not a very effective inspection agency'

The IDOC’s new interpretation of the state’s staffing standards also fails to acknowledge an uncomfortable truth: Indiana’s jail deaths problem has been getting worse.

From 2010 to 2018, IndyStar's investigation found anywhere between 19 to 29 jail deaths per year.

But in 2019 and 2020, IndyStar found, the deaths jumped to 36 and 35, respectively. And this year is on pace to be just as deadly as the last two.

Not that the IDOC would know. For more than a decade, the IDOC has been significantly undercounting the number of people who have died in Indiana’s jails.

IndyStar's investigation found at least 80 people that the IDOC did not acknowledge or count in its annual reports.

A few of the deaths, sheriffs told IndyStar, may not have been considered in-custody deaths in the very specific way that state and federal governments define the term.

Most of the deaths, though, clearly met the definition used by both sheriffs and the IDOC for in-custody deaths. The IDOC just didn't bother to track down the information.

IndyStar was able to independently verify every jail death primarily by reading local news reports and newspaper obituaries; filing public records requests; and interviewing sheriffs and jail commanders.

Corrections experts told IndyStar that any state jail inspection program should not only require consistent and reliable enforcement of safe standards but also an understanding of the scope of the problems, including an accurate number of people who have died

"If you call the Department of Correction and speak to someone in the jail inspection unit, and they say they don't know how many suicides they had, then that doesn't say very positive things about their inspection capability," said Lindsay Hayes, who has studied the problem of jail suicides for decades. "That should be something that they have right at the top of their head, if not written down somewhere in an annual report. So I suggest that that's not a very effective inspection agency if they don't collect that information."

ACLU, families fill the IDOC's void

With the IDOC shirking its responsibility, the role of pushing jails to meet basic safety standards has fallen largely to families of people who died and to the ACLU of Indiana.

Their efforts typically involve lawsuits focused on federal civil rights violations under the U.S. Constitution's protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

The ACLU of Indiana has filed at least nine federal lawsuits regarding jail overcrowding, including five that are pending against sheriffs and other officials in Allen, Gibson, Henry, Marshall and Wabash counties.

"One of the biggest myths is that somehow advocates for prisoners are asking for these country club prisons or jails," said Falk, legal director of the ACLU of Indiana. "They're not."

The U.S. Supreme Court has been clear, Falk said, in finding jails must meet only minimal requirements.

"But many of these jails," he said, "are subminimal and they know it."

The federal cases have slowly nudged local officials, who had been reluctant to open the county’s checkbooks, to renovate or build new jails. One of the clearest examples might be the 35-year slog to address problems in the Marion County Jail that ultimately led to the construction of a new facility slated to open this year.

Federal judge Sarah Evans Barker, in a 2007 order, called Marion County a window into the difficulties of mustering support to provide safe facilities "even for people whose behaviors we disapprove of so strongly and seek to curtail by removing them from society."

The judge's order said that progress toward a solution could only begin once local leaders acknowledged they all had a stake in correcting the longstanding problems at the jail.

In another lawsuit in Vigo County, the sheriff, commissioners and county council acknowledged the jail "does not meet constitutional standards because of overcrowding, understaffing and inadequate space." State jail inspectors had reported the jail was overcrowded and understaffed for at least 16 consecutive years, according to the lawsuit, before the case was filed by the ACLU of Indiana in 2016.

"Correctional experts recognize that a jail is overcrowded when it is above 80% capacity," federal judge Jane Magnus-Stinson wrote in a 2018 order directing the county to move forward with a project to build a new jail.

Luke Woollard, an attorney with Disability Rights North Carolina’s criminal justice team, told IndyStar that 80% is the ideal for determining when a jail's crowding becomes problematic. Woollard headed a recent study of dangerous conditions in North Carolina jails.

"That's not just advocates. That's also based on standards put out by jail administration organizations," Woollard said. "Overcrowding just affects everything else. If you're overcrowded, the corrections officers don't have as much time to do proper supervision, it becomes more difficult to get to everybody, your medical resources and things like that start to be stretched a little bit more. It really does make everything much harder to do and the jail as a whole, both for staff and for folks who are incarcerated, much more of a dangerous environment."

And when jails start exceeding 100% capacity, they typically add portable beds, often called "boats," into already cramped cells. But that is not an adequate solution, Woollard said, because the jails remain unsafe.

The inmate count at the Carroll County Detention Center on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the facility in Delphi, Ind. County jails sometimes make money by hosting another county's inmates.

"Certainly, there are serious concerns beyond just making sure everybody has a place to sleep," Woollard said.

In the Vigo County lawsuit, the federal judge also recognized the political and financial challenges that come with a controversial, big-ticket jail project. But she said the court would not allow the substandard conditions to linger if there was no effort to move forward.

Without action, she said the court could be forced to take "draconian" action or even close the jail.

"The time for a solution is now, not when financial circumstances have improved or until all of Vigo County's citizens agree on the size and location of a new jail," she wrote in an order. "Public officials are accountable to the citizens, but they also are accountable to an oath sworn to uphold the Constitution regardless of dissent or dispute from the public."

The roughly $60 million, 500-bed project is slated for completion next year. It nearly doubles the jail's capacity.

In Wabash County, a lawsuit filed by the ACLU in 2020 noted that some people were forced to sleep on the floor of a recreation room. They were not always granted access to toilets or running water, the ACLU said, so they were "given cups in which to urinate and then dump down a drain in the floor of the room."

It's a jail built for 72 people but housed 108, according to a 2019 inspection report from the IDOC, with another 64 people held in another county.

The jail has been considered by state inspectors to be over capacity, understaffed or both in nine of the past 11 years. During that time, IndyStar found, Wabash County also had the highest rate of deaths of any jail in Indiana.

County officials recently approved a funding plan to build a new $33 million facility that would expand the jail's capacity to about 300. In the interim, the county has agreed to cap the jail's population at 90.

But it still took an outside advocate — not the state's own enforcement authority — to intervene.

An inmate reads a book in a single cell Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Vanderburgh County jail in Evansville, Ind. While it is one of the larger county jails in Indiana, it has only had three deaths — all of natural causes — since 2010.

A tragic and typical example of failure

Indiana sheriffs are not just worried about degrading conditions, such as forcing people to urinate in cups or sleep on the floor. They are also worried about the tension created by overpopulated cells, the fighting it creates and the injuries inflicted on staff caught in the middle.

Jailers need the flexibility of spare cells to segregate people who are at risk of violence, or likely to be violent.

"Having sufficient room in a facility so that these sort of classification decisions can be made is absolutely necessary so that the jail can be operated without excessive risk of harm to prisoners and to the staff who supervise the prisoners," said Kenneth Whipker, the IDOC’s former top jail inspector, in the Vigo County federal lawsuit.

This option, called "administrative segregation" among corrections officials, is spelled out in the very first line of Indiana’s Jail Standards. The standards describe why separation is often necessary to "protect the welfare" of officers and people held in jail.

Yet when the IDOC does not use its enforcement authority to push for compliance, most Indiana jails end up remaining either overcrowded or understaffed for years and years. And then administrative segregation, often noted as a critical tool to keep people safe inside jail, remains out of reach.

Brian Gosser’s death in the Henry County Jail is a tragic, if typical, example of the failure.

As a relative of a former law enforcement officer, Gosser was likely to face animosity and violence inside the jail. Officers eventually segregated Gosser in a side cell, but that was only after several attacks and a trip to the hospital. By then, his injuries were so severe that his health began spiraling.

An image of Brian Gosser, who died in the Henry County Jail after a beating by fellow detainees in 2016. His father, Doug Gosser, is a former Rush County Sheriff and is seeking justice. Gosser had struggles with alcohol, and was locked up for driving while intoxicated.

If the jail had not been chronically overcrowded and understaffed, jailers might have segregated Gosser earlier and protected him from repeated assaults on what one of his neighboring cellmates referred to as the "gladiator block."

But there was just one problem preventing officers from keeping Gosser away from potential attackers, an officer acknowledged in a court deposition.

"There was no room," she said.

Now, after at least eight years of work by two Henry County sheriffs asking for a larger facility to address overcrowding, the local councilors have approved a $25 million, 246-bed jail that is set to open in 2022.

The new jail will contain 12 side cells that can be used to hold people who might need protection from assaults.

It wasn't the IDOC that successfully pushed county leaders to begin meeting safe standards on crowding, though. It was a federal lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Indiana.

"That lawsuit was very helpful in getting the ball moving," said McCorkle, the sheriff.

The ACLU lawsuit led to a federal judge capping Henry County's daily jail population at 105 until the new jail is open. McCorkle has been sending overflow to five other counties.

"I'm working very hard to keep that number per the ACLU and per the federal courts," McCorkle said. "Making sure that we stay in compliance."

IndyStar reporter Ko Lyn Cheang contributed to this investigation.

