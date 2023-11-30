Indiana judge tosses out Todd Rokita's lawsuit of 'hyperbolic allegations' against TikTok

A state superior court judge has dismissed Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's lawsuit against TikTok on multiple grounds, making Rokita 0-2 in his legal battle against the popular social media platform after a federal judge earlier this year slammed the case as "irrelevant posturing" and "hyperbolic allegations."

Indiana sued TikTok in 2022 over allegations it fails to protect children from mature content, and that it deceived users about the Chinese government's ability to access their data.

Rokita filed two lawsuits, marking the first time a state has sued the platform, according to the New York Times.

“The TikTok app is a malicious and menacing threat unleashed on unsuspecting Indiana consumers by a Chinese company that knows full well the harms it inflicts on users,” Rokita said in a prepared statement. “With this pair of lawsuits, we hope to force TikTok to stop its false, deceptive and misleading practices, which violate Indiana law.”

The attorney general's wide-ranging complaint connects TikTok's parent company, ByteDance Ltd., to the Chinese government, alleging personal information from the app can be accessed by China and the Communist Party.

It also accused TikTok of violating the state's Deceptive Consumer Sales Act by misleading Indiana consumers about the access and exploitation of their information.

A Federal judge called Rokita's TikTok lawsuit "irrelevant posturing"

In June, U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady sharply criticized the lawsuit, saying the AG's one-sentence thesis statement was "stretched into a work longer than Kafka's The Metamorphosis." She added "more than 90% of the complaint was devoted to irrelevant posturing," and said Indiana's one claim of violation of the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act isn't made until page 47 of the 51-page filing.

"Only fifteen paragraphs and two pages address Indiana's actual legal claim," the judge wrote in the order, ultimately denying that the federal court would take jurisdiction of Indiana's complaint.

On Wednesday, State Superior Court Judge Jennifer Degroote granted TikTok's request to dismiss the lawsuit, finding that the court had no personal jurisdiction over the social media platform and that Indiana failed to prove TikTok violated the state's Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.

Downloading TikTok is not a consumer transaction under Indiana's law, state judge says

In her 23-page ruling, Degroote noted that Indiana's definition of a "consumer transaction" under the state's Deceptive Consumer Sales Act does not include the downloading of a free app. The act "has historically been used for consumer transactions involving exchanges for money," she noted.

"No consumers in Indiana have exchanged money for their use of TikTok," Degroote wrote. "As the downloading of a free app is not a consumer transaction, the DCSA does not apply to this case."

Degroote also ruled that TikTok couldn't be held liable under the DCSA for not alerting Indiana consumers to the platform's ability to share data with individuals or entities in China. She wrote, "as one court explained, the DCSA 'isn't a blanket prohibition on non-disclosure of information; the non-disclosure must be unfair in some sense.'"

Two years ago, TikTok executive Michael Beckerman, who leads the company's public policy work for the Americas, testified in front of Congress that the company does not share user data with the Chinese government, according to Reuters.

Indiana's complaints against TikTok were either unsupported or not actionable under the state's Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, ruled Degroote, who tossed out the lawsuit.

'Attorney misconduct': Indiana AG Todd Rokita to be reprimanded for comments on abortion doctor Caitlin Bernard

TikTok has more than 1 billion users globally, according to court documents, and approximately 100 million users in the United States. Between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2023, more than 8 billion videos were uploaded to TikTok in the United States with more than 21 trillion views of videos uploaded to the app.

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com. Johnny Magdaleno contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: TikTok lawsuit: Indiana judge dismisses Todd Rokita legal challenge