Indiana’s Kinsey-Kelley Center Hopes To Move The Needle On Workplace Inequities

Over the last several years, the #MeToo, #TimesUp and other movements have exposed entrenched problems surrounding sexual misconduct, harassment, and even sexual assault in the workplace. Meanwhile, issues of gender inequality have been researched and talked about for decades — both in business schools and in businesses themselves.

Still, the needle has hardly moved for either.

A new research and education center at Indiana University hopes to change that. Last week, IU, home of the Kelley School of Business, announced the establishment of the Kinsey-Kelley Center for Gender Equity Business. The center will work through research, education, and training to help create work that is safer and more equitable.

“Education is key in creating a culture where everyone is valued for their contributions and feels safe in their work environment,” says Kelley Dean Idalene Kesner in the school’s announcement for the center. “Through the work of the Kinsey-Kelley Center, we can begin to empower women and others to become agents of change.”

CENTER CREATED THROUGH PHILANTHROPIC GIFT

The center grew out of an innovative partnership between the business school and the Kinsey Institute, IU’s world-renowned research institute on issues in sexuality, gender, and reproduction. This partnership included joint research projects and teaming up to teach classes for both undergraduate and MBA students. Those efforts will expand with the creation of the new center which will sit within the Kelley School’s new Institute for Advancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in Business.

Pam Meyer Yttri, an IU alumna and active member of IU’s Women’s Philanthropy Leadership Council, provided the center’s initial funding and the creation of its directorship. The retired school teacher has served on several community and corporate boards, including 29 years at a national bank.

“I have experienced, witnessed and heard stories about the challenges faced by many women through the years,” Yttri says in the announcement. “Since I’ve seen corporations often take needed initial steps toward social change, why not gender equity? I thought the Kelley School of Business was a place to start, and as a collaborative effort with the Kinsey Institute, it’s perfect. If we can teach students how to be more inclusive, it will carry over into the business world and beyond. It is the best legacy I can leave.”

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: APRIL SELLERS & JUSTIN GARCIA

Poets&Quants spoke to April Sellers and Justin Garcia about the new center, its three focus areas, and the business case for diverse, equitable, and safe workplaces.

Sellers is a clinical professor of business law and ethics at Kelley and the inaugural Pam Meyer Yttri director of the Kinsey-Kelley Center for Gender Equity in Business. Garcia is the executive director of the Kinsey Institute and Ruth N. Halls professor of gender studies. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Justin, can you tell us a little bit more about the Kinsey Institute?

Justin Garcia, Kinsey Institute

Garcia: The Kinsey Institute was founded in 1947, so it’s our 75th anniversary this year, and it’s the most prominent, largest, and oldest sexological research institute in the world. We have a multidisciplinary team of researchers, and I use the word multidisciplinary purposefully, because the idea is that although there is interdisciplinary work, we pull from disciplines. So rather than being within a particular school, we have faculty with ties to business and law, like Sellers, we have people in psychology, neuroscience, anthropology, sociology, who’ve studied different issues around human sexuality, relationships, gender, and reproduction.

We also have a collection with over 600,000 items. It’s the largest research collection of sexuality related materials in the world. The joke is it’s the only place that has more erotic art than the Vatican. Really it’s a research collection, so it’s a storied institute in that regard, in part because of its longevity.

April, tell us a little bit more about this partnership between Kelley and Kinsey, and how it developed.

Sellers: For a few years now, some of us at Kelly have partnered on teaching with faculty members at Kinsey, in particular a sexual harassment class to MBA students. That traditionally has been offered as a one-week intensive elective course in our full-time MBA program. I also have worked with a Kinsey faculty member in my undergraduate class called “Law and Ethics at Work.”

This is kind of a natural outgrowth of that work to expand the partnership and to explore ways to take advantage of the expertise of Kinsey as well as the expertise of folks at Kelly. In particular, we plan to conduct research, education, and training in the areas of sexual harassment, discrimination, gender identity, sexual orientation, and relationships at work. There’s sort of no end to the potential areas of overlap.

Why do you think it makes sense for an institute like Kinsey to partner with a business school?

Garcia: One, Kelly has absolutely fantastic colleagues. I think, in addition to having the right people in the right place, it’s also the right organizations in the right place. One of the things that I’ve always been interested in is in the social behavioral sciences, there’s people working on sexual misconduct and harassment, but that really hasn’t been applied to industry settings, or sexual violence on college campuses, or in the military, or harassment in companies. The numbers are sort of the same as they were in the 70s. The needle, at least on the sexual misconduct side, has really not moved. When we look at our colleagues on the business side, they recognize this is a problem and haven’t necessarily had the tools to move the needle.

I think it really is a case that, independently, neither groups were able to make much progress. But, when we get together, we can really start to think about how do we apply the research to actual settings? How do we train the next generation of managers? I think we have this grand theory that all of these business students are going to leave here and have a proper understanding of sexual harassment and misconduct, and not just a one-hour training that companies do for legal liability that we all know don’t work. I think from that perspective, it’s a true partnership. We need each other’s expertise to move that needle.

Why do you think the needle isn’t moving? Like you said, issues like gender parity, sexual harrassment and misconduct, they’ve been talked about for decades.

April Sellers, Kelley School

Sellers: I want to have an answer to that, but I don’t think there is one answer. Partly, we just don’t have enough gender diversity in workplaces still. Women are well represented in business schools, in graduate programs, and in all types of organizations, but there are not nearly enough women in leadership or on boards of directors. The progress is depressingly slow. Globally, the latest numbers I’ve seen on women on boards is like 19%.

We know that the number of board members who are women goes up when there’s a female CEO. So there’s a correlation between men and leadership, and whether there are many women in leadership in the organization.

I guess, by my answer, you can see that I put a lot of that blame on just sheer numbers, on the scarcity of women in leadership roles. It has such a profound effect on who gets promoted, who gets asked to be on the board, and so on.

What is the business case for having more women in leadership positions?

Sellers: Well, at this point, that data is beyond established: Organizations all do better when they are diverse. I think we have pretty universal agreement among businesses now that they want diversity in their ranks. We need to, I hope, help them make actual advances in getting there because most of them really want to and they’re looking for more tools all the time to help them do it.

What are some of the outputs you envision from the center?

Garcia: So it’s interesting that you said business case. I think to Sellers’ point, we are looking at how do we make sure that we give students, both the undergraduates and the graduate students, but also our colleagues, peers, as well as industry and corporate partners, the tools to do this? How do they understand that diversifying in terms of gender, sexuality, and recognizing relationships is not just good PR, it’s actually good business bottom line.

So, one of our outputs is really trying to show how we train the next generation of business leaders. How to have a whole cohort of business students who are more skilled on these issues. But also for the faculty that are part of the center, we’re collaboratively writing case statements together now. These are tools that we can use in the classroom here, but that can also be used by other business schools and other university programs. We did a big study on how the #MeToo movement has changed people’s behavior at work and relationships.

So there will be several different outputs: One on the education/students side, one on the research side, and then also on the training side, both in the classroom and outside with the case statement.

The Kinsey Institute at Indiana University celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. It is among the world’s leading research institutes on issues of gender, reproduction, and sexuality. Courtesy photo

When you talk about training, are you talking about the workplaces themselves?

Sellers: We do hope so. We hope, for sure, to offer training to businesses in in all of these areas concerning sexual harassment, discrimination, gender identity at work.

You know, I’m always telling my students that the law can only do so much. The law is really important, it changes people’s lives. But what really matters is just what people in power do with that power. For example, we have a required business ethics class for undergraduates in Kelley, and it now incorporates as a required part of the curriculum issues of diversity. That’s a place where we are demonstrating our belief in and commitment to making sure that the next generation of business managers is smart about this issue.

Let’s talk a little bit about the timing in context of the #MeToo movement and the push for gender parity in business schools. What is the significance of this partnership coming together at this point in time?

Sellers: You know, it’s only been two years since the U.S. Supreme Court held that gender identity and sexual orientation are covered under the country’s main anti discrimination law. And it’s only been within the last few years that sexual harassment, in particular with the Harvey Weinstein news jumped to the forefront. It’s been an issue,of course, for decades. But I do think it’s true that, at this point, businesses just cannot deny the need to be really sophisticated, thoughtful, and sensitive about gender issues in the workplace in particular.

Garcia: I think we’ve hit a boiling point for all of these issues. I think the Supreme Court ruling gave people so#MeTools to say, “Okay, we have the right to advocate for this.” The #MeToo movement and Weinstein, I think, radically changed the ways that we think about gender.

As someone who’s in gender studies, businesses are still sort of on the woman issue, which emerged like 25 years ago in feminist studies. I mean, we’ve hit this point where it’s impossible to not recognize the inequities–from the boardroom to salaries to parental leaves to gender identities being recognized. The failure to do that is bad for business. I think it’s also bad for humanity, and in some sense, it’s an opportunity to address that too.

How is this center different from other initiatives being undertaken at different business schools?

Sellers: Well, no other school has the expertise of Kinsey. No other school has this sort of expertise available. I know there are business schools with diversity initiatives, and I applaud them all, and I say the more the merrier when it comes to trying to make business a more equitable place. But it is true that Kinsey is unique in its history and its remarkable expertise in that area.

Garcia: I agree, and I think that having a place where we can pull together these different expertise and disciplinary backgrounds is essential. I often joke that if I give a lecture on sexual misconduct, I get all sorts of legal questions, and I don’t I just don’t have the tools to answer them. But I have Sellers and our colleagues in business ethics, and vice versa.

I think what’s really unique is we have the right combination of people and motivation to do this. I will say that there are quite a few diversity initiatives at business schools and there are a few centers for women and business or gender and business. Berkeley is one that’s somewhat similar, but nothing really is tackling the problem in this way. I say not necessarily to elevate ourselves up, but just to say there is a vacuum and we are happy to address that gap.

What do you think will be the impact on undergraduate and MBA students in engaging in diversity, ethics, and similar classes at Kelley?

Sellers: We’ve renamed the undergraduate business ethics class to “Ethics and Equity in Diverse Organizations,” to reflect our commitment to incorporating diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging issues into a business ethics class.

There’s really no way, I think, to be an organization of complete integrity without addressing issues of equity. We just think it’s really important to teach our undergraduate students that before they ever get out into management positions, as part of their training of what it means to be a good manager.

As for our MBA students, we have a sexual harassment class that we have been co-teaching with Kelly and Kinsey faculty for three years now. We are looking for ways to expand that.

Garcia: From the intervention side, one of the things we know is that single touch points often don’t do that well at changing behavior. That’s partly why those one-hour trainings don’t really work. What our colleagues actually did was expand that undergraduate class from two credits into three, and every single business student has to take it in their junior year.

We now want to try and hit some other points. So the next step is finding a way to reach freshmen business students, and eventually the whole university. We’re going to have multiple touch points because this is an issue that can’t be delivered in a one-hour webinar. We have to really get people to think about these issues in their lives and in their professional practice.

What’s the first big goal or initiative that you’d like to see come out of the center?

Sellers: I’m looking for an accomplishment in each of the three buckets: research, education, and outreach. I’m looking for us to be able to say that we offered something, changed something of real value in all of those buckets. I think that means programming soon, and I am working on that as we speak.

Garcia: Yes, I think we want to do more on all of them.

From my side, I’m also excited about teaming up on the case statements in the research to be able to share with our peers that this is data driven. There’s a data driven reason to do this, and these are the data driven outcomes we’re seeing. I get excited about that evidence.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Garcia: Sometimes I catch myself thinking about this initiative and wondering if it’s too lofty. But it really is the kind of project and the kind of collaboration that can make the world a better place. Those are nice things to say at universities, but this is a case in which it really can, and I think that it will.

