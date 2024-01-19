Indiana lawmakers want cellphones restricted in schools. Here's what districts already do.

No more Snapchat in Spanish class or texting in chemistry.

A new Indiana Senate bill aims to require every school district in the state to enact a policy restricting cellphone use during classroom instruction.

If Senate Bill 185, authored by Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, passes, Indiana would not be the first state with this kind of law. Florida recently passed legislation requiring school districts to prohibit the use of cellphones during instructional time unless a teacher says they can be used for educational purposes.

“There’s plenty of evidence to support this bill,” Raatz said Wednesday during a committee hearing for education and career development.

Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana School Board Association, said most school districts address cellphone use in student handbooks or school board policies.

This bill will help “establish statewide policy consistency to better enforce said restrictions,” Spradlin said.

Some school districts go a step further and provide cellphone pouches that make the devices inaccessible during the school day, Spradlin said.

Lawmakers only heard testimony on the bill during the Senate committee Wednesday. The bill will come back through committee, where Raatz said it will merge with House Bill 1198 from Rep. Julie McGuire, R-Indianapolis, a duplicate bill.

Here’s what central Indiana school districts say in their 2023-24 student handbooks about cellphones.

Cellphones are not allowed to be used during school hours or on a school bus unless a student has permission to do so and then only for educational purposes, according to the district's code of conduct.

Educational purposes include school-related learning, research or career development. IPS principals can allow individual students to have their cellphone, or personal technology device, if they have a written request from a parent.

Violations of the district's cellphone policy could lead to a teacher correcting the student and will then escalate to parent or family involvement to curb the issue, the code of conduct reads.

According to the Fishers High School student handbook, cellphones, smartwatches and wireless headphones are not to be used in classrooms unless approved by an educator.

Students who don't follow this rule or who use the device inappropriately could be subject to "progressive discipline," the handbook says.

Like IPS and HSE, Carmel Clay Schools do not allow cellphones during instructional time unless a student has approval to do so.

However, devices can be used in common areas outside of classrooms as long as they do not disrupt the learning environment, according to the Carmel High School student handbook.

Phones and other devices like tablets can be used in the classroom, at lunch or on the bus so long as staff approve, according to the CCS elementary student handbook. Students in violation may be subject to disciplinary action.

Westfield Washington Schools

Westfield Washington Schools allow teachers' discretion for device use in their classrooms.

Cellphones must be turned off and out of sight during each class period, according to the Westfield High School handbook.

Students can also use cellphones when not in the classroom, such as during class changes and lunchtime.

Marion County Townships

In Washington Township elementary and middle schools, cellphones should be in student lockers or backpacks during the day, according to the district's K-8 handbook.

Similarly, Pike Township requires cellphones be powered off and out of sight except if the student has permission to use the device.

Other township school districts place some type of restriction on cellphone use during the school day, with confiscation and discipline as possible outcomes for misuse.

