Indiana man accused of kidnapping 11-year-old Georgetown girl

Aug. 29—Dylan Clark, 19, of Franklin, Ind., has been charged with kidnapping, and additional charges are possible, according to Vermilion County Sheriff's Department Capt. Michael Hartshorn.

On Aug. 27, Vermilion County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Georgetown address for a report of a missing 11-year-old girl. During the investigation, deputies learned that the girl had been in online communication with Clark, Hartshorn said in a news release.

Clark is accused of driving to Georgetown to pick up the girl and taking her back to his residence in Indiana.

Vermilion County Sheriff's deputies contacted Johnson County Indiana Sheriff's Office and they located the girl at Clark's residence, Hartshorn said.

Clark was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition to Vermilion County.

The case is still under investigation by the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office and the FBI. No further details were released.