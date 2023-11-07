Indiana man accused in shooting death of wife

A southeastern Indiana man is accused of gunning his wife down in their SUV in front of their kids, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Muhammed T. Mondal was arrested Monday after calling the sheriff’s office at 11:49 a.m. and reporting he shot his wife, the sheriff said in a news release Tuesday.

Mondal said he was driving their SUV toward the Indiana/Ohio state line but was headed back toward Indiana on U.S. 50. Multiple police units responded to the area and escorted the vehicle to St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital, according to the release.

Upon arrival at the hospital, his wife, identified as Stacy Mondal, 40, of Lawrenceburg, was removed from the SUV and taken inside for treatment. Hospital staff was unsuccessful in life-saving measures and she was pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives in both Dearborn, Indiana, and Hamilton, Ohio, counties investigated together and then Mondal was booked into the Dearborn County jail Monday night on an intent to file a murder charge, Sheriff Shane J. McHenry said.

Since the courts were closed on Tuesday due to elections, Mondal’s formal murder charge will actually be filed as soon as the courts reopen on Wednesday, the sheriff said.

“Formally charged means charges are signed by a judge which will happen tomorrow,” he said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Dearborn County Dispatch at 812-537-3431 and ask for Detective Derek Stevens.

Enquirer Media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Indiana man accused in wife's shooting death in front of kids