Indiana man arrested in Boise on misdemeanor charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced in a press release that Matthew Huttle, 40, was arrested Monday in Boise on misdemeanor charges for his alleged involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Huttle, of Hebron, Indiana, faces charges including parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, and entering and remaining in a restricted building, according to the Department of Justice.

He is charged in the same criminal complaint as his 61-year-old uncle, Dale Huttle, who was arrested on Nov. 9 in Indiana. Dale Huttle is charged with several felonies, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Matthew Huttle will make his first court appearance this week in federal court in Idaho, the release said. It indicated that he first entered the Capitol just before 3 p.m. as an uprising of Donald Trump supporters broke through barricades, stormed the Capitol and forced lawmakers to flee and hide on the day they were certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory over Trump.

Huttle’s uncle faces the more serious charges but was released after his arrest pending court proceedings in the District of Columbia, according to the release, which said Dale Huttle carried a long wooden flagpole and struck at least two police officers with it shortly after 2 p.m. About 30 minutes later, he was involved in an altercation where he allegedly grabbed an officer’s baton and yelled, “Surrender!”

Nearly 900 people have been arrested and charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot, including more than 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the release said. More than 450 have either entered guilty pleas or been convicted.