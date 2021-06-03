Indiana man arrested for murder of 3 children, woman in Fort Wayne

Indiana police made an arrest in the murder of three children and a woman Wednesday morning, according to reports.

Police arrested Choen Bennett Hancz-Barron, 21, around 5:15 p.m. in an apartment complex through a joint effort by the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide, Gang and Violent Crimes Unit; the Vice and Narcotics Unit; and the Indiana State Police. Law enforcement officials were able to identify Hancz-Barron with help from friends and family of the victims.

Earlier Wednesday, Fort Wayne police responded to a call at 10:45 a.m. to a home for an "unknown problem." Officers found the four individuals inside, all dead.

REWARD IN SUSPECTED ROAD RAGE SHOOTING OF CALIFORNIA 6-YEAR-OLD UP TO $450,000

"It’s a very gruesome scene in there," police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb told FOX 59. "There are three murdered children. We need the public’s help to track down this suspect."

The method of death has not yet been described.

YALE GRAD STUDENT KEVIN JIANG MURDER: NABBED FUGITIVE QINXUAN PAN TO SEEK $20M BAIL REDUCTION

The suspect was taken to Allen County Jail, WNDU reported. Hancz-Barron will face four counts of murder.

"This is a very devastating time for our family," a representative from the victims' family said in a statement. "Please give us time to process the horrific events that have occurred today."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our daughter was a very special person to our family," the statement continued. "Please be respectful of our family’s privacy at this time."