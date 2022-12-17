Indiana man arrested for solicitation of local child

Dec. 16—Tristan Martin Doty, 19, of Evansville, Indiana, has been arrested by Athens Police Department and charged with electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child.

Recently, a thirteen year old Limestone County girl informed her parents that she had been sent inappropriate images on Snapchat. She also stated that the man that sent them had threatened to harm her. The police were called, and they began an investigation.

Doty was developed as a suspect by investigators and was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m. following extradition from Indiana. This is an ongoing investigation.